Kelly Bullis: Non-filers to get economic impact payment letters

Remember this number: 94,472. That is how many adults in Nevada did not file a tax return in either 2018 or 2019 with the IRS.

They might be folks who only get Social Security and thus are not required to file.

Perhaps their taxable income totals less than the Standard Deduction, and are thus not required to file.

Perhaps they are dodging the IRS and should have filed, but didn’t.

In either case, the IRS has been working hard to come up with a list of folks who have not received an Economic Stimulus payment yet.

They (the IRS) are planning on sending out letters to everybody on that list… remember it comes to exactly 94,472 Nevadans (that they have identified through various means, such as tax reporting documents, homeless shelters, retirement communities, etc.)

The letter will urge the recipient to register at IRS.gov by Oct. 15 in order to receive a payment by the end of the year. Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

The letter, also called “IRS Notice 1444-A” is written in English and Spanish and includes information on eligibility criteria. If they haven’t done so already, this letter urges eligible individuals to register using the free “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info” tool (website link… https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here)

If you haven’t received a letter, AND you didn’t receive any stimulus payment, you should go to the website and register now. Don’t wait for the letter!

Remember, if you receive one of these letters, it is no guarantee that you are eligible. You will still need to establish… 1. You are a U.S. Citizen or Resident Alien; 2. Have a work-eligible Social Security Number; 3. Can NOT be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

