Kohl’s shutting down all stores until April 1 due to coronavirus

Due to concerns around the spread of coronavirus, Kohl’s is closing down all of its stores.

Kohl’s said it ship orders to customers’ home. The closure will last until at least April 1. The closure takes effect Thursday night.

“To demonstrate our support of the efforts underway to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all Kohl’s stores through at least April 1. We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We will continue to serve customers on Kohls.com and our Kohl’s App, and we look forward to reopening our stores soon to serve families across the country.”

Kohl’s said it will continue to pay associates during the shutdown.