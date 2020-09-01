Labor Day parade hits anniversary milestone

70th annual event honors the law enforcement community

To celebrate the role of the men and women in law enforcement, the annual Fallon Lions Club Labor Day parade wants to say “thank you” to those who risk their lives to help their neighbors.

Leading this year’s parade as grand marshal is Sheriff Richard Hickox.

The annual Labor Day parade, the longest running event of its type in Nevada, adopted the theme of “Supporting our Law Enforcement.”

The parade begins about a half hour after the traditional Labor Day breakfast. Because of the governor’s rule prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, the Fallon Rotary Club canceled the breakfast because organizers said they did not feel that could safely hold the pancake breakfast and comply with the restrictions.

The parade committee is now accepting entries for the parade, which is Monday. Awards will be given in the following categories: President’s Award, Best Use of Theme, Most Creative, Best Youth Group, Best Civic Group, Best Business Entry, Best Mounted Individual, Best Mounted Group, Best Antique Farm implement and Best Automotive entry.

For information, call 775-666-3068. Entry forms may be picked up at the Fallon of Chamber office, 448 W. Williams Ave. The chamber recently moved and is co-located with the Churchill Economic Development Authority.

The parade begins Monday at 10 a.m. at the corner of Taylor and Virginia streets (behind the Churchill County Middle School). The route heads north to the Homestead, east on A to the American Legion and down to Williams Avenue. The last leg of the parade goes south on Maine Street.

First elected as sheriff in 2018, Hickox has been with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office since 1999, the only law enforcement agency for whom he has worked. He began his career in the jail division and graduated from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy (POST) in 2001. He has worked the streets in patrol and has also worked in investigations dealing with homicide, sex assault and burglary cases. Hickox served as a captain before his election as sheriff.

The parade has attracted about 150 entrants from all over western Nevada. each entrant, however, may have multiple vehicles and walkers. Since this is an election year, the Fallon Lions expects entrants from the local elections. Among the groups participating are the soccer and football teams, cheerleaders, the high school band, Navy Junior ROTC cadets and car clubs.

As with the Fourth of July parade, both the city and county encourage parade attendees to follow the governor’s directives on wearing face coverings as appropriate for families and to practice social distancing. The parade will be held as long as Churchill County has low positive coronavirus numbers, and more residents are testing for COVID.

Labor Day weekend normally ushers out the summer fun and welcomes the slow ascent into the autumn season.

With Monday being the official holiday, federal state and local government offices will be closed as will schools and Western Nevada College. Financial institutions will also be closed. The city will not have regular garbage pickup on Monday but pick up on Tuesday. Naval Air Station Fallon will be on its holiday schedule.

Due to drying vegetation, high daytime temperatures and both human- and lightning-caused fires the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Western Nevada Agency, Nevada Division of Forestry, Public Domain Allotments and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge Complex announce the continuation of fire restrictions on all lands under their jurisdiction.

Federal and state agencies have banned open fires and flames on public lands, outlawed campfires, steel-core ammunition, explosives, driving over dry grass and vegetation, or smoking (except in an enclosed vehicle).

Violators may face up to a $5,000 fine or six months in jail.

Because of hot temperatures reaching 100 degrees later this week and COVID-19, the Bureau of Land Management said it doesn’t know how large the crowd will be at Sand Mountain this weekend.