2-year-old boy found dead in Churchill County irrigation canal

A 2-year-old boy died Monday after being found in an irrigation canal about a mile east of the residence where he was reported missing from.

At 8:35 p.m. Monday, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing child in the area of Rice Road.

A search was initiated with the help of Churchill County Sheriff’s personnel, Fallon Police Department, Fallon Churchill Fire Department, including their dive team, Search and Rescue with family and neighbors assisting. Approximately 35 minutes later the child was discovered in an irrigation canal about a mile east of the residence.

“Life saving measures were immediately started and he was transported to the Banner Churchill Community Hospital. Extensive life saving measures were continued but were not successful,” said Sheriff Richard Hickox in a media release.