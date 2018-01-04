2018’s first baby hails from Silver Springs

A couple from Silver Springs welcomed their fifth child on the first day of 2018 at Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

Maddox Rayne Denton-Tehely was born on Jan. 1 at 5:03 p.m., weighing 11 pounds, 3 ounces, and 21 inches long.

His parents, Christopher Denton and Jessica Lee, said he's more than just a New Year baby; Maddox has two brothers and two sisters, so he's also the tie breaker.

"This is baby number five, and we pushed him out in seven minutes," Lee said. "He was the largest but the quickest!"