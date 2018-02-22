$250,000 offered through Specialty Crop Grant

Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) officials are pleased to announce funding for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Approximately $250,000 will be offered to projects that serve to enhance the competitiveness of Nevada's specialty crops.

Specialty crops are defined as "fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, legumes, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture)."

"This funding is made available in partnership with the USDA to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Nevada," NDA Director Jim Barbee said. "The grant allows us to support projects that increase awareness and education about specialty crops or enhance those Nevada crops through research."

Grant funds through this program have been used to establish many community projects such as Great Basin Community Food Coop's Distributors of Regional & Organic Produce & Products (DROPP) program, the Fallon Food Hub and the Desert Farming Initiative's High Tunnel Raspberry Production Research Trial at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Project proposals that promote and enhance specialty crops through research, marketing, education, and production must have multiple beneficiaries and may not be used to benefit only one individual or organization.

Individual agricultural producers, nonprofit and tribal organizations, minority groups, disadvantaged farmers, agricultural associations, industry groups, community based organizations and academic institutions are encouraged to apply.

Recommended Stories For You

Letters of intent are due by March 15, and full application proposals are due by April 15. The request for proposals, past funded projects and more information can be found on the NDA website, http://agri.nv.gov/scbgp/.