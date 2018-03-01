A home away from home for dogs

Watson here, and I would like to share my experience of being a CAPS guest. I was dropped off at the pound by my family for reasons I don't know. My friend Pauline found me and brought me to CAPS. Phew! That was a close call!

CAPS is a great place, and the folks work hard to find happy-ever-after homes for everyone.

One of the real perks of CAPS is going to Maggie's Playhouse. Maggie was Shannon Miller's beloved dog who has gone over the rainbow. Shannon established a safe, fun place for dogs to stay during the day and named it in honor of Maggie. She teaches everyone to behave and get along. Nobody barks crazy wild either.

Shannon is wonderful and works endlessly to find homes for dogs in the pound. She has a soft spot in her heart for older dogs and tenderly takes care of them until their final days. Shannon has taken many dogs who have been abandoned by their families because they have been old, tired and needing care. She is a hero for the helpless.

I am proud of how Shannon handled the recent flu epidemic. She closed Maggie's, informed the community, and spent endless hours cleaning/disinfecting the playhouse. She also established a policy that dog's must have a flu vaccine to return.

My friend Rogue told me she's bored spitless staying at home and is looking forward to Maggie's reopening. Maggie's is her home away from home.

Recommended Stories For You

XO Watson

NEED OF

We urgently need $1,600 for flu vaccines. None of our guests have tested positive for the flu, but we need to assure their safety. Any amount you can give will help.

Vendors for Bark in the Park to be held on May 5. We would like a huge variety of goods and services. Please contact Karen at 775-423-7500.

Kennel help. We have two paid positions. If you are interested, drop off your resume at CAPS, or stop by to apply in person.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans because our trailer has been fixed. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

Audrey Mondhink for collecting cans for CAPS. We appreciate your efforts!

All the heroes who have saved cans, sent donations and supported CAPS. We appreciate your dedication to our no-kill shelter.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on March 17 with our merchandise. We have colorful caps, shirts, and mugs. We won't be bringing a dog to avoid exposing them to the dog flu. We'll be answering any questions and concerns you may have.

DON'T FORGET

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree on March 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

To send us your current address for our newsletter database. Please email us at caps@cccomm.net with your name and address if you would like to receive our newsletters. We do not share or sell our list. You may also call us at 775-423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.