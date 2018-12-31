A look at 2018

Editor's note: This is part one of our look back at 2018. Part two will appear in next week's edition.

January

• The Homestead begins expansion for a new memory care unit.

• Filings begin for Justice of the Peace. Sheriff Ben Trotter and incumbent Mike Richards file.

• Weather models show a similar weather pattern and precipitation above normal.

• Sherry Black retired as the Western Nevada College Fallon campus director.

• Assemblywoman Robin Titus announces she will run for a third term.

• New Veterans Affairs health clinic opens and will provide more space for examination rooms.

February

• Problems increase with the number of wild horses grazing along U.S. Highway 50. The Nevada Department of Transportation proposes a horse fence.

• The Fallon Chamber of Commerce recognizes the area's outstanding businesses.

• Four Greenwave wrestlers — Tommy and Sean McCormick, Ben Dooley and Marcel Poracky — win state titles.

• Lady Wave basketball team wins second consecutive state 3A title.

• Shirley Walker, retired executive director of the Churchill County Economic Development Authority, died. She was also the vice chairwoman of the Churchill County Planning Commission and a member of the Lahontan Valley Environmental Alliance and the rural Strategic Planning Team with Nevada Commission on Economic Development.

• Fallon hosts a water meeting to discuss concerns and the future of growth depending on water.

• The annual Fallon All-Breeds Bull Sale draws buyers from many states.

• Canine flu cases increase in Churchill County.

March

• Filing opens for county, state and federal offices.

• Commissioners approve billboard lease on a piece of property along U.S. Highway 50.

• Churchill County High School archers take second straight state title.

• Fallon's Dancing with the Stars performs to a full house.

• Churchill County School District begins a search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Sandra Sheldon, who's retiring.

• A meeting to gain input on proposed corridor extensions for Interstate 11 was held in Fallon and other communities. County commissioners favor a route that bypasses Mineral County, extends east of Fallon and ties into U.S. Highway 95 north of Fallon.

• Congressman Mark Amodei speaks at annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

April

• Local law enforcement conducts active-shooter drill.

• Jim Barbee named as county manager, to replace the retiring Eleanor Lockwood later in the spring.

• Former U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan speaks at the annual Democrats' dinner.

The United States Air Force is investigating the cause of a crash that involved an F-22A Raptor assigned to Elmendorf Air Force Base's 3rd Wing, the largest and principal unit within 11th Air Force. The pilot was at Naval Air Station Fallon performing an adversary role at the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center.

• April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

• Fallon Trap Club and Lahontan Valley Claybreakers hosted a California Youth Shooting Sports Association trap shoot.

• Fallon officials told more housing is needed for the area to grow.

• Business leaders told to expect decision on geothermal underground laboratory to conduct research on enhanced geothermal systems.

David Pelzer, author of "A Child Called 'It'" provided a lecture 9:30 a.m. at Churchill County High School to encourage students to practice self-empowerment and decision-making.

May

• Dr. Summer Stephens selected as new Churchill County School District superintendent.

• Fallon City Council voted against recreational marijuana sales. Northern Nevada's only medical marijuana-only dispensary, The Green Cross Farmacy, hopes to repeal the ordinance.

• The Navy seeks public input for its range modernization proposal.

• The Lady Wave softball team wins the state 3A title.

• Oasis Academy, Churchill County High School and Churchill County Adult Education have graduation ceremonies.

• Eleanor Lockwood reties as county manager.

• Veterans and volunteers take shifts hiking across the state — to include Churchill County — with replica dog tags of service members who died in Iraq and Afghanistan.

• First candidates night forum held for office seekers who have a primary election.

June

• Democrats running for state offices begin a rural tour.

• Nevada holds a primary election and locally, Richard Hickox and Ray East emerge as the two top candidates for sheriff.

• After Fallon City Council agreed to review an ordinance, the council voted 3-0 to adopt Bill 780, an ordinance banning recreational marijuana sales citywide, including cultivation testing, and distributing facilities.

• CCSD Superintendent Dr. Sandra Sheldon retires.

• Longtime Churchill County Museum curator Bunny Corkill retires.

• The Greenwave Hall of Fame announces its new class for induction.