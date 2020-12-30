A New Year and time to be grateful

Princeton is a handsome five-year-old domestic shorthaired orange tabby. He is a gentle giant with the emphasis on giant. If you can support a 17-pound cat on your lap, he is your guy. Animal Control picked him up and he made his way to CAPS. He may look serious but he loves to be scratched and cuddled. Start your New Year in a big way with a big friend. He is waiting to meet you. We have five adorable puppies that are super sweet and available for fostering. Details at 775-423-7500.

Courtesy

With the New Year just days away, I realize how many things have happened this year that most of us have had no control over. I count my blessings, because my family is healthy. In times of struggle and confusion being grateful is the ultimate stressbuster.

CAPS has been voted as the second best non-profit in Fallon, and we thank each and every one who voted for us. Our Watson got a second chance at a loving home because of CAPS’ devotion to our displaced and abandoned animals.

CAPS’ mission has been rescuing and sheltering animals until they find a happy, forever home. Of course, some animals have spent their lives at CAPS because of physical and medical problems, which makes them difficult to adopt. Because we are a no-kill shelter, these individuals are able to enjoy life.

We at CAPS are grateful for the staff and volunteers who are dedicated to helping each new guest learn trust, kindness, and acceptance. Shelter life is difficult for animals, but with the help of our awesome staff and volunteers our guests blossom.

Watson is one of the poster boys for CAPS. He spent six months at CAPS going to doggie daycare weekly, walking with volunteers, and learning to trust again. I will forever be indebted to CAPS for bringing the boy dog into our lives.

It has been a challenging year for CAPS because of COVID. We cancelled almost all of our major fund-raisers. Thankfully, our garage sale was outside where folks could distance themselves. We thank everyone who donated items and attended. We are grateful to you for making it a success.

Most of all, we are thankful to the people and businesses of Fallon that have supported our efforts for the past 33 years. There are so many who have given of their time, supplies, expertise, advice, donations, and labor. To all of you who found it in your hearts to help our shelter and guests, we are profoundly grateful!

Happy New Year!

XOXO Watson’s Family

IN NEED OF

Bleach and cleaning supplies for our kennels

Aluminum cans. If you have, cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks to sign up for Chewy food delivery. During the pandemic, why not have your dog’s food delivered and help CAPS at the same time? Details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

To Cathy Peterson for her generous donation. A Four-Paw Salute to You!

Adam Trumble at the Lahontan Valley News for giving us a voice in the community. All tails are wagging for you.

COME SEE US

CAPS is now open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

December Pet Holiday: Make a resolution to walk more with your dog. Dec. 31.

You can open an account with Chewy and reference; CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for more details.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.