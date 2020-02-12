A View from the Past

100 years ago

Will Regulate Width of Wagon Tires in this County – A county ordinance is being proposed that will regulate the width of tires on wagons operating on the roads within this county, it being an aim to prohibit the drawing of heavy loads over the county’s roads on vehicles having less than a proscribed width of tire. This move is being projected upon the direct advice of the state highway authorities who assert that the best hard surfaced roads constructed under their auspices will not withstand the methods characterizing hauling in this and others of the counties of the state. The ordinance will be ready for publication within a short time.

Churchill County Standard, Wednesday, February 11, 1920

75 years ago

Aged Shoshone well known in Fallon, passes — Born in Ione, Tom Horn spent much of his early life in the Alpine country east of here, and while still just a boy, was employed by the late Warren Williams who had large ranching and livestock interests in that area. He was in Williams’ employ for most of thirty years. Coming to Churchill County before there was any reservation or any town of Fallon, he settled at Stillwater where Indians of that day were living on what is now known as the Freeman ranch, in huts made of grease wood, with tule roofs. Horses’ manes and tails were used for braiding horse hair ropes for which the Shoshones were well known. Here he met and married Anne Sam, and when the Stillwater reservation was opened they moved there and engaged in ranching. The couple had eight children, four boys and four girls, only two of whom survived his wife who died many years ago, leaving him with two daughters, Carrie, 10 and Celia, only a year old. Carrie later died but he raised the youngest daughter, Celia, now Mrs. Joe Moreno. Surviving him besides Mrs. Moreno are two grandchildren Lorenzo and Elvira Moreno. Kindly and cheerful, Tom Horn was liked by all who knew him.

Fallon Eagle, Saturday, February 10, 1945

50 years ago

Fallon FFA Members to Appear on Nat’l TV show — Two members of the Future Farmers of America traveled to Los Angeles last Saturday to participate in the national television show Agriculture USA. Kenneth Achurra, State Reporter, and Dan Winder, State Sentinel, left Friday to drive to Gardnerville where they spent the night with State Advisor J.R. Peddicord. Saturday morning they left for Los Angeles where the show was taped at 7:30 p.m. The other member of the Nevada FFA trio was state president Bob Johnson from Lovelock. The team competed against members of the Arizona state FFA Association and won first place. The show will appear on television Dec. 25. Agriculture USA is a program designed not only to test the contestants knowledge of agriculture but also his knowledge of FFA history and current events.

The Fallon Eagle Standard, Friday February 13, 1970

A View from the past… Stories from the Churchill County Museum and Archives researched and compiled by Brianna Silver, Churchill County Museum assistant.