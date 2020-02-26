Aboard the Eisenhower | NevadaAppeal.com

February 26, 2020

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jessica Trimmer, from Fallon, places screws into a panel on an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the "Screwtops" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter / Released | Digital

