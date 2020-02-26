Aboard the Eisenhower

Aboard the EisenhowerLahontan Valley | February 26, 2020 0 0 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jessica Trimmer, from Fallon, places screws into a panel on an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the "Screwtops" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter / Released | Digital Lahontan Valley FFA gets ready for state convention February 26, 2020 Young-at-heart yard art entertains commuters February 26, 2020 Under the big top February 26, 2020Filing opens March 2 for local offices February 26, 2020 Local voters participate in caucus process February 26, 2020 See more