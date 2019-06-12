Adopt a BFF for free at CAPS!

Sam, a gorgeous five-year-old husky, is AKC registered. He was recently brought to CAPS with his sister because his people moved and couldn’t take him. Sam loves activity and would appreciate an energetic home. His lovely blue eyes will hypnotize you! Come out and meet him; he’ll steal your heart away!

Courtesy

If you are looking for a BFF (best furry friend), this is the weekend for you. Adoptions of dogs and cats will be free on Friday and Saturday. CAPS will extend their hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

This special is brought to you by Maddies’s Pet Project; for each animal adopted, our shelter will receive $300. It is a win-win situation for everyone. If you have been thinking about getting a pet, now is the time. Normally it costs $80 for dogs and cats.

All CAPS guests have been spayed/neutered, have current shots and are healthy. We have adorable dogs and fabulous cats looking for forever homes with someone to love.

If you do plan on getting a pet, please remember that it is quite an adjustment for the animal to be adopted after it has lived at CAPS.

Dogs who have lived at our shelter have had the freedom to use their pens as a restroom so adjusting to a house may take a few reminders. Scheduling potty time is a good way to get your dog into a routine. Praise your pup every time he does something positive and keep plenty of treats handy.

Establishing a daily routine helps your pup learn expectations and anticipate what is going to happen. Feed your pup about the same time each day. Take him for a walk to get him familiar with the area around his new home. Most of all, please be patient. I hope you find your BFF.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

We have four darling puppies. Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under five years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Garage sale items. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don’t need clothing. Call us at 755-423-7500 and we will pick it up.

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. The SNAPS program details are below.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

Dog walkers, we need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

SHOUT OUT TO

Brenda Utterback who has given so much time and energy to make CAPS a better place for our guests. All tails are wagging for you!

Jeane Workman who is the new director of FAWG. Thank you for keeping our cat community under control. A Big Meow to you!

All the folks who save and bring their cans to CAPS. You have a can do attitude!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart July 6 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by and smooch our pooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you’ve hugged our pup.

DON’T FORGET

June Pet Holiday: Adopt-a-Cat-Month.

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2018 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com