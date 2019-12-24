American Legion delivers, serves Christmas dinner

American Legion Post 16 and its volunteers will deliver Meals on Wheels dinners on Christmas day since the William N. Pennington Life Center (senior center) will be closed.

Sailors, current and retired military personnel and community members wishing to deliver meals or prepare meals for delivery should arrive at the hall, 90 N. Ada St., between 8:30-9 a.m.

Once volunteers arrive at the hall, they will pack food into containers and then drive different routes within the city limits and in the county to deliver hot meals to the county. The American Legion normally seeks about 30 volunteers to help with the preparation and/or delivery. The American Legion post also provides the volunteers and money to buy turkeys and all the fixings.

Christmas dinner for the community is from 11 a.m-1 p.m.

The weather forecast for Christmas calls for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s.

Most businesses as well as federal, state, county and city government offices are closed on Christmas. Federal government offices are closed Thursday. Both post offices resume their regular hours on Thursday. Naval Air Station Fallon operates on its holiday schedule.

The city of Fallon will have no garbage pickup on Christmas. Those affected will have their garbage picked up on Thursday. Financial institutions are closed on Christmas. Churchill County schools, Oasis Academy and Western Nevada College return from vacation in January.