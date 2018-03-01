Amodei to speak at Lincoln Day dinner

Congressman Mark Amodei will be this year's speaker at the annual Lincoln Day dinner on March 17 hosted by the Churchill County Republican Central Committee.

The annual dinner gives local Republicans and residents who are interested in politics and an opportunity to meet candidates running for both state and local offices. Tickets are available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner and program begin at 7 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center. The cost is $50 per person. In addition to the dinner, there will be a 50/50 raffle, silent and live auction and a gun raffle.

For information or questions on the dinner, call CCRCC Treasurer Jim Henderson at 989-941-5361 or ccrcc@earthlink.net. The deadline for making reservations for the dinner is March 10. To make a reservation, send a check or money order to the CCRCC, 1951 W. Williams Ave. No. 364, Fallon, NV 89406 and indicate beef or chicken. Another method for those having a PayPal account is to go to ccrcc@earthlink.net by using the website http://www.PayPal.com.

Candidates for U.S. Senate, House of Representatives District 2, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state and comptroller are expected to attend as well as candidates for many Churchill County offices.

Amodei, who was first elected to Congress in 2011, is a native son of Carson City. He graduated from Carson High School in 1976 and the University of Nevada, Reno in 1980, and received his law degree from the University of the Pacific's McGeorge Law School three years later.

Amodei entered the U.S. Army but was first assigned to an artillery unit. Upon passing the bar exam, he became an Army JAG Corps officer. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. He served with the United States Army Judge Advocate General Corps from 1983 to 1987.