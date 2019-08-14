Amodei to speak Aug. 20

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei will update the Fernley Republican Women at their monthly meeting on Aug. 20 on the House of Representatives and his take on what’s happening in Washington, D.C.

The meeting will be held at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A. A light meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The public is always invited to attend.

Amodei is Nevadan home-grown. Born in Carson City, he attended Carson City High School and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. After UNR, he attended the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific, where, in 1983, he received his law degree. From 1983-1987, Amodei served in the U.S. Army JAG Corps, after which he worked as a lawyer in the private sector. He was president of the Nevada Mining Association from 2007-2008.