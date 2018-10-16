An all-star cast of characters

I have murder on my mind lately because our Murder Mystery Dinner is just around the corner. One of the greatest joys in my youth was playing Clue with my sister and brothers. Of course, my big brother was always cheating, so the odds of my winning were pretty slim. With that in mind, I would always guess Colonel Mustard in the library.

Our Murder Mystery, Vanity Snare, will give everyone a chance to solve the crime with no cheating big brothers. In fact, you will have the opportunity to discuss the events with your dining partners.

We have an incredible cast of local folks who have donated hours to bring this production to you. I'd like to take this opportunity to introduce them to you.

Corella De Vil is played by Diane Peters, who also directed the play. Corella is Cruella's twin sister. She's rich and she's dead.

Salamender McGrew is played by Steve Fraker. He is a fashion designer and Corella's husband.

Daisy Kooks, is played by Teresa Summers. She is Corella's assistant and a southern charmer.

Bella Donna is played by Kaitlyn Seis. She is a new-age model.

Mad Furry is played by Rob McKinney. He is a techie, stoner and protester.

Fancy Mew (Nancy Drew) is played by Sherry Nash. She's a detective with keen eyes who loves napping.

Please join us on Oct. 27, at the Fallon Convention Center for a fun-filled night of excellent food, drinks, entertainment and auctions. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. The dinner will be served during intermission. There will be a cash bar serving wine, beer and soda. Tickets are $40 or $280 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Jeff's Copy Express, 3-Dimension Shipping, Flower Tree Nursery and the CAPS shelter.

IN NEED OF

Folks to receive our CAPS newsletter. If you would like to receive the newsletter, call 775-423-7500 and provide us with your email or address.

Dog walkers; we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Audrey Mondhink for the big bags of cans. We love your Can Do attitude!

Everyone who enrolled in the AmazonSmile program, we received $63. Our tails are wagging for you!

The actors and actresses who have gallantly volunteered to be in our Murder Mystery Dinner. A Four Paws Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Saturday with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

October Pet Holiday: Black Cat Month.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce on Dec. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.