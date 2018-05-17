Ana’s Cafe opens to public

After serving 16 years at Jerry's Restaurant, one of Fallon's most popular sit-down places to eat, Ana Hardy opened her first cafe on Trento Lane.

The Fallon Chamber of Commerce came out Thursday to celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony, as well as a quick meet and greet with Hardy and her husband, Dennis.

The couple already had a busy morning serving and cooking meals for customers.

"After 16 years, I was ready to move on," Hardy said. "But once people heard, I was informed about the restaurant space on Trento."

Hardy is the fourth owner of the building, as it was formerly housed by Running Iron Cafe — now on Taylor Street — and Squeezy's Cafe.

But Ana's Cafe is bringing more to the table than just cafe classics on the menu; Basque-style dinners are served every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Since about 5,000 Basques live in the northern and central parts of the state, Hardy said she wanted to promote the culture and its recipes.

Whether traveling to or from Reno — or if there's a need to escape the busy parts of town — Ana's Cafe is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week at 2055 Trento Lane.