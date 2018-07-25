Annual community-wide reunion nears

The fifth annual community reunion is set for Aug. 17-19. Alumni of all schools, teachers, support staff, families and friends are encouraged to attend.

A gathering at the Fallon Theatre on Friday evening will kick off the event. On Saturday there are many activities and tours planned: open swim at the city pool, a show-n-shine and antique tractor show and breakfast at the new senior center, an opportunity to visit with Mayor Ken Tedford at City Hall, open houses at the Old High school, Cottage School and Oats Park School/Art Center to list a few.

Attend free registration at Oats Park starting at 4 p.m. to have your name included in the reunion archive. The reunion is honoring graduates of CCHS classes of 1953-1958.

Enjoy the concert sponsored by the city of Fallon and Churchill Arts Council starting at 7:30 p.m. Extend the evening at the Oats Park Art Center's Art Bar. A Sunday breakfast at the new senior center will finish the reunion weekend.

For information or reserve a tent space, see the Facebook page Fallon/Churchill County Community Reunion, email communityreunionfallon@gmail.com, or call 775-423-5465.