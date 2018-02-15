Annual Fallon bull sale attracts hundreds of buyers, sellers

Several hundred buyers and consignors will converge on the Lahontan Valley this weekend for the 52nd annual Fallon All Breeds Bull Sale at the Fallon Livestock Exchange.

Executive Director Kaley (Sproul) Chapin said the bull sale, which is the biggest fundraiser for the Nevada Cattlemen's Association, will attract 163 range-ready bulls ranging in ages 14-25 months. Chapin said prices have been steady and based on the Red Bluff Bull Sale last month, the market has been good.

"Projections are based off that, and we watch the market," said Chapin, who has been with the NCS since 2015. "It can change quite quickly and drastically."

Based on last year's prices, the average price per bull at the Fallon All Breeds Bull Sale varied between $3,500 to $3,600.

"Those are definitely good," she said.

Last year's bull sale fetched a sale average for the top 75 bulls sold at $3,696.67. Chapin said breed averages included Angus for $3,681.45; Balancer for $3,150; Charolais for $3,408.33; Herefords for $3,246.15; and Red Angus for $3,500.

Recommended Stories For You

Chapin said Saturday's sale will have a large number of Angus and Herford compared to most sales. She said buyers will have a large selection from which to choose.

Sellers began arriving Thursday, said Chapin, with sifting scheduled for today at 7:30 a.m. and the bull sale at 11 a.m. on Saturday. In previous years, about 2-3 percent of bulls usually don't make the grade.

Other activities include the Invitational Stock Dog Trials to benefit a family in need of help in the livestock industry. The Stock Dog Trial begins this morning at 7:30 a.m. Four started dogs will be auctioned Saturday with proceeds going to the family. Churchill County High School's FFA chapter will help at the bull sale and also sell raffle tickets. Chapin said the students are a big help to the NCA.

Churchill County Cowbelles dinner-dance also is today and includes a welcome and awards beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a social time, 6 p.m. awards, followed by food at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The 52nd annual bull sale provides one location for both buyers and sellers to talk about current and future trends. Chapin said the Fallon All Breeds Bull Sale has become one of the top sources for producers buying quality-breeding bulls.

NCA receives its share of money from the bull sale to take care of the office staff, publish a monthly newspaper and annual bull sale program and assist with expenses when members attend legislative or non-legislative events to inform the membership.

Chapin said the Fallon Livestock Exchange is under new management with Tommy Lee, but auctioneer Eric Duarte returns.

"We're excited to work with them," Chapin said.

Originating in 1935 as the sounding voice for Nevada's livestock industry, NCA, a dues paying non-profit membership organization, had the same goals and mission then as it does today: "To promote, preserve and protect a dynamic and profitable Nevada beef industry."