Annual Numa event leads to large turnout

Numa Elementary students worked and studied for nearly six weeks to prepare for the annual Numaseum project.

Students were given the choice of researching a person or event from history. They also prepared a creative speech and design a custom presentation board explaining their historic person or event.

Most of the students even chose to dress in the likeness of the character or era they were representing.

More than 800 people entered through the front doors of Numa and wandered back in time that Thursday night in March and were enlightened and amazed at the enthusiasm and creativity of the Numa Elementary fifth-graders.