Apply now for Nevada Promise Scholarship

Now is the time for Nevada high school seniors to apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship.

High school students who will graduate from a Nevada high school in spring 2020 and who plan to attend Western Nevada College in fall 2020 need to apply for the scholarship no later than Oct. 31 to take advantage of this amazing scholarship opportunity.

To apply for the scholarship, go to http://www.wnc.edu/promise.

Nevada Promise is a scholarship program for Nevada high school graduates and High School Equivalency recipients younger than 20 who haven’t earned an associate or bachelor’s degree. This state-funded scholarship pays for class fees at WNC or any other Nevada community college, that isn’t otherwise funded by the Pell Grant, Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, the Millennium Scholarship or the Silver State Opportunity Grant.

The scholarship has saved Nevada families more than $3,000 per year and more than 200 students are currently attending WNC through this scholarship. Students interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree can use the scholarship to complete their first two years at WNC before transferring to a university. They can also earn an associate degree and industry credentials in a variety of career and technical programs.

WNC will work closely with applicants to assist them with the scholarship requirements, as well as the admissions and financial aid processes. Scholarship requirements include mentorship and volunteer work.

For information, call 775-445-3340 or email nevadapromise@wnc.edu.

Late-Start Classes Offered in October

Just a reminder that the Fallon campus has several late-start class options this semester.

Composition I (ENG 101) is being offered Oct. 21 through Dec. 12 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Fundamentals of College Mathematics (MATH 120) is meeting Oct. 22 through Dec. 12 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the campus.

Late start online offerings include Career Choices and Changes (CPD 123), Preparing Teachers to Use Technology (EDU 214), Life Span Human Development (HDFS 201) and Nevada Constitution (PSC 100). They are all offered Oct. 21 through Dec. 14.

Students new to WNC can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. To view a schedule of classes for fall semester, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

For information, call 775-423-7565.

Lifelong Learning Opportunities in Continuing Ed Classes

Take advantage of the opportunity for lifelong learning through WNC’s Continuing Education Division in the upcoming months.

Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned. Course details, fees and registration information are at wnc.edu/fallonce or by phoning 775-423-7565.

Upcoming classes include:

College for Kids: Kids in the Kitchen — Tuesdays, Oct. 1-22

College for Kids: Little Mozarts! — Tuesdays, Oct. 8-29

Leadership Training (full 3-session course) — Oct. 10-23

Group Keyboard — Tuesdays, Oct. 8-29

Beginning Guitar — Tuesdays, Oct. 8-29

Grant Writing 101 — Tuesdays, Oct. 8-15

Seasonal Craft — Wednesday, Oct. 9

College for Kids: Crafty Creation Camp — Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Oct. 15-30

All About Arachnids — Oct. 16

Leadership Training: Common Management Mistakes — Oct. 16

Resumé Writing — Oct. 21

Leadership Training: The Power of Questions and Timely Feedback — Oct. 23

Job Interview Skills — Oct. 23

Wells and Septic Systems — Nov. 4

College for Kids: Kids in the Kitchen — Tuesdays, Nov. 5-26