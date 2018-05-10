April Marriages
May 10, 2018
April 5
Jeffery Brandon Riebel, 25, and Hayley Ann Hicks, 23, both of Fallon.
Pedro Barajas-Martinez, 21, and Flor Alondra Lopez, 18, both of Fallon.
April 6
Marcelo Roacho Vargas, 50, and Socorro Garcia Rivas, 54, both of Fallon.
April 9
Dennis Raymond Kunz Jr., 27, and Danika Leann Herron, 20, both of Fallon.
April 11
Sterling Joe Lambert, 31, and Noel Angela Hannon, 29, both of Fallon.
April 13
Frank Avila Carollo, 26, and Misty Nicole Whitaker, 36, both of Fallon.
Tom William Cook III, 35, and Tammra Lynn Askins, 39, both of Fernley.
April 17
Camron James Campbell, 20, and Hannah Rose Stewart, 18, both of Fallon.
April 18
Brent Nephi Wadsworth, 21, of Fallon, and Caliesha Edith Stimpson, 20, of Dietrich, Idaho.
April 19
Robert William Graham, 32, and Kristeen Amber Butcher, 34, both of Austin, Nev.
Nigel Von Jacques, 34, and Shanika Leigh Taylor, 31, both of Fallon.
April 20
Robert Joseph Morse Sr., 34, and Karen Marie Bateman, 36, both of Fallon.
April 27
Michael John Charlton, 29, and Lacey Rochelle Widman, 29, both of Fallon.
Denis Kyle Isbister, 41, and Jessica Lea Pollard, 31, both of Fallon.
April 30
Ryan Sean Vogel, 25, and Lauren Michelle Wilson, 26, both of Fallon.