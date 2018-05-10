April Marriages

April 5

Jeffery Brandon Riebel, 25, and Hayley Ann Hicks, 23, both of Fallon.

Pedro Barajas-Martinez, 21, and Flor Alondra Lopez, 18, both of Fallon.

April 6

Marcelo Roacho Vargas, 50, and Socorro Garcia Rivas, 54, both of Fallon.

April 9

Dennis Raymond Kunz Jr., 27, and Danika Leann Herron, 20, both of Fallon.

April 11

Sterling Joe Lambert, 31, and Noel Angela Hannon, 29, both of Fallon.

April 13

Frank Avila Carollo, 26, and Misty Nicole Whitaker, 36, both of Fallon.

Tom William Cook III, 35, and Tammra Lynn Askins, 39, both of Fernley.

April 17

Camron James Campbell, 20, and Hannah Rose Stewart, 18, both of Fallon.

April 18

Brent Nephi Wadsworth, 21, of Fallon, and Caliesha Edith Stimpson, 20, of Dietrich, Idaho.

April 19

Robert William Graham, 32, and Kristeen Amber Butcher, 34, both of Austin, Nev.

Nigel Von Jacques, 34, and Shanika Leigh Taylor, 31, both of Fallon.

April 20

Robert Joseph Morse Sr., 34, and Karen Marie Bateman, 36, both of Fallon.

April 27

Michael John Charlton, 29, and Lacey Rochelle Widman, 29, both of Fallon.

Denis Kyle Isbister, 41, and Jessica Lea Pollard, 31, both of Fallon.

April 30

Ryan Sean Vogel, 25, and Lauren Michelle Wilson, 26, both of Fallon.