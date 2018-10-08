Aquatic Center’s community programs for October

Trunk or Treat: Churchill County Aquatic Center is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event for youth from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Join us for free treats, contests, and prizes. Prizes will be given for prettiest, funniest, scariest, and best boys and girls costumes. If you are a business or organization who would like to participate in the trunk decorating contest and give out treats to our community kids.

Swim Lessons: Churchill County Aquatic Center is offering American Red Cross Swimming Lessons for Preschool Aquatics, and Learn-to-Swim Levels 1-4. These evening classes are held once or twice a week depending on ability level during the Fall and Spring.

Gobbler Games: Churchill County Aquatic Center is hosting Gobbler Games during open swim from 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Entry is general admission. For information, call Amber Revels at 423-7091.

Wave Classes: Wave classes are offered at Churchill County Aquatic Center to help you maintain a strong body and reach your fitness goals using the benefits of water. These water exercise classes improve your body's endurance, strength, flexibility, and coordination with little to no impact on your joints. We offer shallow and deep water classes, a.m. and p.m. classes are available. Classes are $5 Drop-In or class passes are $35 for 8 classes or $50 for 12 classes.

Take Away the Aches: Churchill County Aquatic Center is offering Take Away the Aches water exercise classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. These classes increase your flexibility, strength, and coordination with low impact exercise to improve your daily living. This class is excellent for people just beginning an exercise program or people dealing with limited motion, diabetes, and arthritis. All ability levels and non-swimmers are welcome. Classes are $3. Drop-in or $22 for eight classes.

Aqua Zumba: Aqua Zumba is now offered at Churchill County Aquatic Center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 4:15 p.m. This class blends the Zumba philosophy with water resistance, for one pool party you shouldn't miss! There is less impact on your joints so you can really let loose. Classes are $5. Drop-in or class passes are $35 for eight classes or $50 for 12 classes.

Swim Hours: Churchill County Aquatic Center's lap swim hours are Monday-Friday 5:30-7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Monday, Wednesday and Friday 6:30-8 p.m. Open swim is Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.

Friday Family Fun: Join Churchill County Aquatic Center for Friday Family Fun swim nights each month from 6:30-8 p.m. We offer exciting events for families and friends to win free prizes. Join us for some bubbly fun and interact with pool patrons while making new friends. For more information on Friday Family Fun night like us on Facebook and check often for updates. You may call Amber Revels at Churchill County Aquatic Center, 423-7091. Oct. 12: Scavenger Hunt; Oct. 26 Boo!… Nevada Day!

For information, call Churchill County Aquatic Center, 333 Sheckler Road, or call Amber at 423-7091 or stop by to register.