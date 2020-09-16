Area news briefs

A Vietnam veteran and retired Navy captain, Carson City Mayor Robert “Bob” Crowell died Saturday. In this photo, Crowell speaks to fellow veterans at a 2018 ceremony at Carson City’s Mills Park near the Nevada Vietnam War Memorial.

CEDA Business Council mixer

Instead of having its monthly breakfast meeting this week, the CEDA Business Council will have a mixer at its office on Sept. 18 from 4-6 p.m.

Attendees must RSVP to ensure proper distancing. Guests must also wear face coverings for CEDA to be in accordance with the governor’s directives on COVID-19.

Carson City Mayor Crowell dies

CARSON CITY — Hundreds of people gathered at City Hall to pay their respects to Carson City Mayor Robert Crowell who died early Saturday.

The mayor was transported from Reno and the procession, escorted by Carson City police and fire personnel, stopped in front of City Hall Saturday afternoon.

The mayor’s family gathered there and received a wreath from the Board of Supervisors and city staff, and the flag that was lowered as part of the memorial service.

A bells ceremony was held to honor Crowell, a Vietnam veteran and retired U.S. Navy captain.

“Bob was a gift to everyone,” Deacon Craig Lagier, chaplain, Carson City’s Sheriff’s Office, told those gathered. “He was the kind of person who when he didn’t even agree with you would listen to you.”

Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford issued a statement on Crowell’s death:

“He was such a fine man with great character. You could count on Bob to be to be a voice of reason. I always enjoyed sitting down and talking with him. It could be after a meeting or sitting in the halls of the legislative building. It was just always nice to talk.

“He led his city through many difficult times, after 2007 and this 2020, with strong leadership leaving Carson City very vibrant now. My thoughts and prayers and the City of Fallon’s go out to Susan and the family.

“Nevada, Carson City and I will certainly miss Bob Crowell.”

Crowell was first elected mayor in 2008.

“I took office on Jan. 5, 2009, just at the time the great recession was starting to kick into high gear,” Crowell said during his final state of the city address earlier this year. “The downtown area started to look bleak with the many closures. Some people told me they saw tumble weeds rolling down Carson Street.”

To weather the downturn, the city budget was reduced $10 million and staff by 12 percent. Then in 2011, three guardsmen and one civilian were shot and killed at the local IHOP restaurant, which Crowell said shook the community to the core.

President Trump visits Minden

Thousands of supporters swarmed Minden-Tahoe Airport on Saturday night to get a glimpse of the president.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to provide a count of people who attended the event.

Trump promised to increase America’s manufacturing and end the country’s reliance on China. He said under his administration the first woman would land on the moon and that the United States would be the first country to land an astronaut on Mars.

Trump gave State Sen. James Settelmeyer a shout-out.

“We are returning power to you the American people,” he said. We are going to keep on winning, winning, winning again. Make America wealthy again, make America strong again, we will make America safe again and we will make America Great again.”

Trump accused Gov. Steve Sisolak of calling venues to prevent him from having a rally.

Air Force One landed in Reno and the President made the 50 minute drive south to Minden-Tahoe Airport, saying there were tens of thousands of people lining the streets with flags.

He accused Democratic governors of attempting to steal the election.

“The only way we’re tied is if they screw with the ballots,” Trump said. “We have more enthusiasm and more spirit than anybody has ever seen. That even includes 2016.”

Trump said that no other president has done as much as he has during the last three and a half years.

“On Nov. 3, you will save America,” he told the crowd. “We cannot let this happen to our country.”

USDA approves $195,271 in grant money

USDA Rural Development State Director Phil Cowee has announced $195,271 in grant funds for nine projects that will help Tribes cities and counties to develop rural enterprise and create 52 jobs.

The types of projects approved varied greatly, from feasibility studies for marketing and development of a natural gas line to business development, tribal business training and broadband deployment.

“These are important investments for rural Nevada,” Cowee said. “I am impressed by the variety of small business start-ups that will result from cities, counties and Tribes stepping up to support business expansion.”

Local Rural Business Development Grant projects included the following:

• The Indian Dispute Resolution Service will receive $94,771 for two projects to provide on-site business training and technical assistance to Nevada tribes and tribal members to assist in small business start-up and expansion.

• Churchill and Douglas County were each approved for funds in the amount of $20,000, one to conduct business attraction activities; the other to complete a regional market analysis and marketing strategy.

Nevada Day parade canceled

The 2020 Nevada Day parade has been canceled, according to the organizer, but other activities for the statehood celebration are in the works.

“The Nevada Day Committee would like to officially announce that, due to current conditions, the traditional Nevada Day Celebration will have a new look this year,” read the release. “We are working with the Brewery Arts Center and other nonprofits to create mini parades and events throughout the community, along with finding ways to still have the other staple events that make up this unique birthday bash, like the Single Jack Rock Drilling Contest, Hot Air Balloon Launch, and Beard Contest.”

The committee is also bringing back the Nevada Day Golf Tournament after a 10-year hiatus. The tournament will be held at the Silver Oak Golf Course on Oct. 24 with starting tee time of 9 a.m. and will include breakfast, lunch, and giveaways and raffle prizes.

The committee will continue to update the event schedule on nevadaday.com and its Facebook and Instagram accounts.