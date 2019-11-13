Around town

‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

The Churchill County High School Theatre 2, 3, 4 class will present Joseph Kesselring’s 1939 comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” on Nov. 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. in the CCHS Theatre.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for CCHS students, $3 for younger students and senior citizens.

In this “absurdly gruesome yet gloriously funny comedy,” we meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers and the antics of their crazed nephews — one who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, one who looks like Boris Karloff, and another who’s a newspaper drama critic.

Glen Perazzo is directing this comedy.

‘A Ceremony of Carols’

The Churchill County High School Music Department presents “A Ceremony of Carols; A Christmas Celebration,” on Thursday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.

This festive event includes fantastic music, a royal court, a four-course dinner featuring tri-tip steak, and holiday cheer for family and friends.

“A Ceremony of Carols” will take place in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Tedford Lane in Fallon. Tickets are $25 each or a table for eight for $200. All seats are reserved. A silent auction and raffle round out this memorable event.

Tickets may be purchased at the Churchill County High School Office at One Greenwave Circle. Tickets went on sale Tuesday. Don’t wait! This event is likely to sell out.

All proceeds support Churchill County music students.

Wreaths Across America

Donations are currently being taken for the local Wreaths Across America remembrance planned for noon, Dec. 14, at the Churchill County Cemetery.

The Wreaths Across America project, according to the organization’s website, is the second largest ceremony behind Memorial Day to honor veterans from all branches of military service. The program recognizes veterans in all 50 states, territories and at overseas national cemeteries.

Sponsorship levels are individual or $15 for one wreath; family, four wreaths, $60; small business, 10 wreaths, $150; and corporate, 100 wreaths for $1,500.

To order, go to http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.com. The group ID is NV0063, and the location ID is NVCHCC. Devall said it’s imperative to enter the group and location IDs so the wreaths may be earmarked for Fallon.

The Nevada Veterans Coalition is seeking donations for this year’s Wreaths Across America remembrance, which will be conducted at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Volunteers from Naval Air Station Fallon, the Nevada National Guard, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps and the Civil Air Patrol assist the NVC during the ceremony and with the placement of wreaths.

For the NNVMC ceremony, order a wreath by going to nnvc.org and click on Wreaths Across America for the pdf form, or mail your donation to: Nevada Veterans Coalition; P.O. Box 415; Fernley, NV 89408

Turkey Trot 5K/10K Run/Walk Nov. 23

Churchill County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Turkey Trot 5K/10K Run/Walk on Nov. 23 at the City/County gym at Venturacci Park, 321 Venturacci Lane in Fallon. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with pre-registration check-in at 9 a.m. The 10K race begins at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K race begins at 10 a.m. Race divisions for men and women are 19 and under, 20 to 29, 39 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69 and 70 and older. Entry fees are $20 for pre-registration and $25 for same-day registration and $75 (pre-registration) or $90 (same day) for a family of four. School supplies and Wal-Mart gift cards will be accepted to support the Churchill County District Students in Transition program. Participants are encouraged to make a donation of these items on race day.

Third annual Thanksgiving Holiday Classic basketball tournament

Churchill County High School and Churchill County Parks and Recreation will host the third annual Thanksgiving Holiday Classic Youth Co-Ed Basketball Tournament Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1 at Venturacci Gym, 321 Venturacci Lane in Fallon. Divisions are first through third grade, fourth through sixth grade and seventh and eighth grades. Awards will given to champions, runner-up, third place, MVPs and all-stars. Entry fees are $175 per team to the first eight teams paid per division (first come, first served). Refunds will not be provided after registration. For information, call 775-423-7733.

WinterFun Winter Day Camp program Dec. 23 to Jan. 7

Registration is available now for WinterFun Winter Day camp at Churchill County Parks and Recreation, 325 Sheckler Road, Fallon. WinterFun is a high-quality, full-day program for the weeks of winter break. The program provides recreational and learning activities in a safe and structured environment. Participants enjoy games, crafts, snacks and swimming at the Churchill County Aquatics Center. Children also will participate in science experiments and creating decorations for the holidays. WinterFun takes place 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Monday through Friday, Dec. 23 to Jan. 7 except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for children ages 6 to 12. The full program (10 days) costs $200. One week only (Dec. 23 to 27) costs $85, week two (Dec. 30 to Jan. 3) costs $85 and week three (Jan. 6 and 7) costs $45. The daily drop-in fee is $25. Discounts are available for multiple children.

Youth martial arts classes

Churchill County Parks and Recreation is offering youth martial arts classes for 5- to 15-year-olds from Jan. 13 to March 5. Pee Wee Karate classes are available for 5- to 8-year-olds from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Mondays or 5 to 5:45 p.m. Thursdays. Intermediate karate classes are offered for 9- to 15-year-olds from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays. Classes take place in the Churchill County multipurpose building. The cost is $20 for Pee Wee and $30 for intermediate. Students will learn self-defense, coordination of mind and body, discipline, self-confidence and more. For information, call 775-423-7733.

Churchill County Aquatic Center

Wave Classes

Wave classes are offered at Churchill County Aquatic Center to help you maintain a strong body and reach your fitness goals using the benefits of water. These water exercise classes improve your body’s endurance, strength, flexibility, and coordination with little to no impact on your joints. We offer shallow and deep water classes in the morning and evening so they can fit into busy schedules. Classes are $5 Drop-In, or class passes are $35 for 8 classes or $50 for 12 classes. For more information, call Churchill County Aquatic Center at 423-7091 or stop by to register at 333 Sheckler Rd.

Take Away the Aches

Churchill County Aquatic Center is offering Take Away the Aches water exercise classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. These classes increase your flexibility, strength, and coordination with low impact exercise to improve your daily living. This class is excellent for people just beginning an exercise program or people dealing with limited motion, diabetes, and arthritis. All ability levels and non-swimmers are welcome. Classes are $3 drop-in or $22 for 8 classes. For information, call Churchill County Aquatic Center at 423-7091 or stop by to register at 333 Sheckler Rd.

Swim Hours

Churchill County Aquatic Center’s Lap Swim hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 5:30-9 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m., Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:30-8 p.m. Open swim hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4 -5:30p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Stop by 333 Sheckler Road or call 423-7091 for more information.

Veteran’s Week

Through Nov. 15, veterans receive free admission to open/lap swim sessions.

Gobbler Games

In honor of Thanksgiving, join us for our Gobbler Games during open swim to win prizes. There will be several games and activities to get you in the holiday spirit with friends and family. Event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22

Swim Lessons: American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim Program

Your child can learn water safety and improve swimming strokes for recreational and competitive swimming year round. Churchill County Aquatic Center offers American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim courses and our instructors are certified Water Safety Instructor professionals. Achievement booklets are given to every participant and certificates are awarded to participants who successfully meet requirements for the next level.

Volunteer Swim Instructor

Youth volunteers are needed to help improve the quality of our swimming lesson program. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old and love to swim. This opportunity can help you gain experience while helping others learn to swim. You will assist in teaching a level within your skills and abilities. This opportunity may lead to other opportunities at Churchill County Aquatic Center. If you love to swim, come help others learn to love swimming too. Volunteer instructors will receive free access to the indoor pool while participating in this program. Fill out a volunteer application at Churchill County Aquatic Center.