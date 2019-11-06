Around town

“Arsenic and Old Lace”

The Churchill County High School Theatre 2,3,4 class will present Joseph Kesselring’s 1939 comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” on Nov. 21, 22 and 23 at 7p.m. in the CCHS Theatre.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for CCHS students, $3 for younger students and senior citizens.

In this “absurdly gruesome yet gloriously funny comedy,” we meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers and the antics of their crazed nephews — one who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, one who looks like Boris Karloff, and another who’s a newspaper drama critic.

Glen Perazzo is directing this comedy.

‘A Ceremony of Carols’

The Churchill County High School Music Department presents “A Ceremony of Carols; A Christmas Celebration” on Thursday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.

This festive event includes fantastic music, a royal court, a four-course dinner featuring tri-tip steak, and holiday cheer for family and friends.

“A Ceremony of Carols” will take place in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Tedford Lane in Fallon. Tickets are $25 each or a table for eight for $200. All seats are reserved. A silent auction and raffle round out this memorable event.

Tickets may be purchased at the Churchill County High School Office at One Greenwave Circle. Tickets went on sale Tuesday. Don’t wait! This event is likely to sell out.

All proceeds support Churchill County music students.

Library artist reception

The Churchill County Library is having an artist reception for Jim Wilhelm and his drone photography on Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m.

The library is located at 553 S. Maine St.

Wilhelm has been a Fallon resident or 12 years. His interests include reading, travel, woodworking, golf and photography, and most recently, drone photography.

CEDA breakfast meeting

The Churchill Economic Development Authority’s monthly breakfast meeting is Nov. 13 beginning at 6:45 a.m. in the Three Sisters Steakhouse at Stockman’s Casino.

This will be the Business Council’s annual meeting and awards event. In addition to presenting awards to individuals and businesses who have had a significant impact on the economic community in 2019, the CEDA Business Council will also give project updates.

The annual awards are as follows:

The Merton Domonoske Award for a lifetime of service.

The Virgil Getto Award for dedication to the promotion of the agriculture industry

The Carl Dodge Award for believing big and taking great risks to improve family, industry and community.

The Newell Mills Award for innovation in industry that improves the economic viability of the entire community.

The Stuart Richardson Award for working behind the scenes to silently save and support the community.

The Shirley Walker Award for beautifully building the civility, culture, and collaboration in the community.

To make your reservation, RSVP to Lisa Gonzales at 775-423-8587 or lisag@cedaattracts.com no later than noon on Nov. 12.

Turkey Trot

Churchill County Parks and Recreation’s annual 5/10k Run/Walk Turkey Trot is Nov. 23 at the City-County Gym on Venturacci Lane. Pre-register by Nov. 8 for $20 per person and to guarantee a T-shirt. Same day registration is $25 per person.

Call 775-423-7733 for more details and to pre-register.