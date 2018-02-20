Art and science team up in the classroom

Second graders at E.C. Best Elementary School were treated to a science theater program in January called "Get in the Act."

The goal of the program, according to its manager Gary Handzel, is to use performing arts in a classroom framework so students can investigate and connect science concepts to their everyday world.

Led by teaching artist Diane Handzel, more than 230 students dramatized rock, mineral, and soil concepts in scenes with their peers, all with the goal of learning and retaining the science content associated with each scene.

"The program was great. Miss Diane was very engaging and had the students up and moving, then quiet and listening," said Mr. Grimes, second grade teacher. "Students were eager to answer questions and they retained the information from the previous day. The lessons were well planned and everyone participated. It was excellent."

Get in the Act thanks the Change Happens Foundation of Hawaii and the Nevada Arts Council for sponsoring Science Theater in Fallon.

For information, contact Gary Handzel at 775-790-5149 or info@getintheact.org.