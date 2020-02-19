Arts Center presents Revolutionary Road

Revolutionary Road is a 2008 British-American film written by Justin Haythe and based on the 1961 novel of the same name by Richard Yates.

This is the third and final movie in the 2020 Spring Film Series presented by the Churchill Arts Center and will be shown Friday.

The Oats Park Arts Center box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7, members and $10 nonmembers. Tickets are available at the box office on the night of screening or call CAC at 775-423-1440.

Set in 1955, it focuses on the hopes and aspirations of Frank and April Wheeler, self-assured Connecticut suburbanites who see themselves as very different from their neighbors in the Revolutionary Hill Estates. Directed by Sam Mendes, this was the second on-screen collaboration of Leonard DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Kathy Bates, all of whom previously co-starred in Titanic.

The performances of DiCaprio and Winslet earned them a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, respectively, and the film was nominated for a further three Golden Globes, four BAFTAs and three Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Michael Shannon.