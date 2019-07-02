Arts Council ends 2019 with 3 performances

The Churchill Arts Center has released its schedule for the 2019-20 season. The following performers will wrap up 2019.

Aug. 17:

Ellis Dyson & the Shambles — Ellis Dyson and the Shambles expertly blend old-time influences ranging from early New Orleans jazz to Piedmont murder ballads. The result: foot-stompin’ and eccentric original songs that bring party music of departed eras to crowds both young and old.

They have made waves with their theatrical live shows and dazzling musicianship and have performed hundreds of shows throughout the East Coast and Midwest, sharing the bill with national acts such as Lake Street Dive, Rebirth Brass Band, Pokey Lafarge, and Mipso, to name but a few.

Free concert in the park with free post performance question and answer on “Continuing the Tradition of Storytelling Through Songwriting.” https://www.shamblesmusic.com

Oct. 19

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands — The Grammy and International Bluegrass Music Association Award winner, Laurie Lewis, leads an accomplished, five-piece folk/bluegrass band. A founding member of the Good Ol’ Persons and the Grant Street String Band, she has performed and recorded since 1986.

Linda Ronstadt speaks for many when she says of Laurie: “Her voice is a rare combination of grit and grace, strength and delicacy. Her stories are always true.” A pioneering woman in bluegrass, she has paved the way for many young women today, always guided by her own love of traditional music and the styles of her heroes that came before.

Ticketed performance, with a free 3 p.m., open-to-the-public lecture-demonstration on “Bluegrass Songwriting, Vocal Styles & Harmony.” https://www.laurielewis.com

Nov. 16

Selwyn Birchwood Blues Band — The Selwyn Birchwood Band delivers high-octane blues, at once deeply rooted, funky and up-to-the-minute. With his fiery guitar, lap steel playing, and trailblazing, instantly memorable songs and gritty vocals, Birchwood, a tough, next generation bluesman with a touch of Chicago style, Southern soul and boogie is one of the most extraordinary young stars in the blues.

His debut album, “Don’t Call No Ambulance,” featuring saxophonist Regi Oliver, bassist Huff Wright and drummer Courtney “Big Love” Girlie, received the Living Blues Critics’ Best Blues Debut Album.

Ticketed performance, with a free 3 p.m., open-to-the-public lecture-on “Pushing Blues into the Future.” https://www.selwynbirchwood.com