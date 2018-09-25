Arts Council’s varied autumn presentations

The events are numerous but varied for the next two-and-a-half months at the Oats Park Art Center.

Ales for Arts, a major fundraiser for the Churchill Arts Council's 2018-2019 programs is Friday from 5-9 p.m. at the Lariat Courtyard.

Valley Distributors and breweries such as Great Basin, Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, Bunejug, Barry Cochran and several other local breweries have donated sample brews. For nondrinkers, there's a specialty cocktail.

During Ales for Arts, the Old River Road, featuring Fallon's own Dineen Caseday will perform. Admission is free but unlimited beer tasting is $20 per person.

The following weekend kicks off the first of three movies for the Fallon Film Series.

"Sixteen Candles" on Oct. 5 is the first movie followed by the "The Breakfast Club" on Oct. 12, which is known as a coming-of-age comedy-drama. Wrapping up the series is an all-time favorite, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," on Oct. 19, starring Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller, a high-school slacker who spends a day off from school with Mia Sara and Alan Ruck.

The next musical performance is Nov. 3 featuring Kugelplex, a San Francisco-based six–piece Klezmer ensemble, who play the traditional celebratory instrumental "old world soul" music.

Delivering wild, soulful dance music at concerts, festivals and Jewish lifecycle events throughout the United States, the band has performed with Joan Baez, the Oakland Symphony, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, Linda Tillery, and many more.

A free Conversation with the Artists begins at 3 p.m. and is free.

Gailmarie Pahmeier comes to Fallon Nov. 17 with readings of award-winning poetry. She is the 2017-18 recipient of the Nevada Arts Council's Major Project Fellowship, the most prestigious individual grant awarded by the NAC.

Two exhibits will close in mid-November:

"Homage to Collage: Mixed Media Works from Three Decades" features the talents of the late Kirk Robertson, a longtime and well-known prolific literary writer, poet, columnist and conversationalist. Robertson had an affinity for collage and said many well-known artists frequently used collage and assemblage methods in their works including Pablo Picasso, Joseph Cornell, Kurt Schwitters, Robert Rauschenberg, Hannah Hoch, John Heartfeld among other.

Jay Schmidt's enormous paintings engulf the viewer with topsy-turvy urgency. He has become involved with a couple of collaborative art making groups, Paintallica and the Living Breathing Thing, that have been a major source of energy and inspiration.