Arts dinner features ‘Game of Thrones’ theme

This year's 32nd annual "An Evening with the Arts" reaches into the deep world of Game of Thrones, an American fantasy drama television series on HBO.

The dinner and silent auction on March 3 at the Fallon Convention Center raises funds to assist the Churchill Arts Council with expenses not covered by grants. Valerie Serpa, CAC's executive director, said the fundraiser includes a silent auction of more than 180 items ranging from a unique wooden headboard from the Lariat Motel, paintings and photographs to tickets for a San Francisco Giants baseball game. Serpa said she began receiving donations weeks ago and has been categorizing them for the auction and also writing individual descriptions for each.

In addition to the silent auction, Serpa said at least seven to nine items to be determined by the CAC board will be up for a live auction.

The dinner costs $80 per person and includes the meal, wine and admission to the auction or $90 per person, which also includes $20 worth of raffle tickets. The auction preview, bidding and no-host bar begins at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The auction concludes at 8:30 p.m.

Serpa said the convention center is setting up 28 tables with seating for 8-10 people. As of this week, tickets are still available. She also said the "Game of Thrones" theme will give guests an opportunity to immerse themselves into the costumes of the popular HBO show, which can be seen on the program's website.

Not only is this one of the biggest fundraisers of the year in Churchill County, it is also an event to showcase a wide array of donated items.

"For artists, this gives them publicity for their works," Serpa said, adding many painters and photographers may not be well known to the community.

Serpa said paintings, photographs, literary works, ceramics, pottery and crafts will be on display in addition to some unique donations.

"We have a fishing trip at Pyramid Lake given by Denis Isbister, and a real popular item, a Chinese-Italian thriller," Serpa said.

Daryl Chin and his wife, along with Lorri and Cliff Van Woert, offer a dinner for eight that includes both Chinese and Italian courses. Serpa said the meal will begin with a Chinese appetizer followed by an Italian one and keeps alternating through the dessert.

Chin is no stranger to Fallon. He's a well-known poet who has published many poems in regional and national publications and has spoken at CAC events. He has worked in a number of artists-in-residence programs in several western states including Nevada, Wyoming, Alaska, Oregon and California. For several decades, Chin has taught literature and creative writing in Churchill County schools.

Serpa said another donation includes a four-day stay at a home in Graeagle, Calif., a High Sierra resort community about an hour northwest of Reno. Another item includes tickets to the University of Nevada, Reno Performing Arts Series.

The Banner Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary, which has operated a thrift store for years, made a unusual donation. Serpa said the auxiliary donated a headboard that was used at the old Lariat Motel, which became the site of the Maverik gas station more than eight years ago.

According to the Churchill County Museum, The Fallon Standard newspaper reported on May 13, 1953, the Lariat Motel readied for an opening two days later, and on June 13, the newspaper reported the motel was added to the city. Before the motel was built, the property was located in the county.

The Standard said Sam Higginbotham, a licensed contractor and plumber, oversaw construction work.

"The exterior is faced half way up with Roman brick. There are nine units with two double beds and nine with one. All are to be carpeted wall to wall," stated the article.

Serpa said she's been working on descriptions and bid sheets for each item.

"A card will be in front of every item and very quickly identifies the item and donator and describes the author and art work," she said.

"An Evening for the Arts" is the one time of the year aficionados of the arts attend an event to support CAC and mingle with each other. Serpa said the event's sustainability has also been important.

"For an event going on 32 years is unusual, but we try to change it up and listen to attendees to what they like," she said. "People enjoy dressing up and seriously like to get involved."

Over the years, themes have ranged from western to Mardi Gras, and she said attendees love dressing to the theme, no matter how challenging it may be.

For information on tickets, call Serpa at 775-423-1440.