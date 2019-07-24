Assuring your pet is insured

If you have ever been faced with a huge veterinary bill after your pet has had an accident or major illness, you are not alone. My sister recently had a major expense with her dog who needed dental surgery. The bill was big and unexpected. Unfortunately, she had no pet insurance.

Good grief, it’s hard enough getting insurance for yourself, much less for your pet. Searching for pet insurance can give you a major headache. Fortunately, there is a website that does it for you. It even has specific insurance for cats. Canine Journal can be found at http://www.caninejournal.com.

To get to the comparison table, click on pet insurance and then cost comparison table. There are 10 pet insurances that cover a variety of services and offer a smorgasbord of prices. One thing to consider with pricing is transaction fees and/or one-time policy setup fees. These are included in the table.

Premiums are likely to increase as your pet gets older. This isn’t necessarily because your pet is aging, but it might reflect the rising veterinarian costs. You can expect annual increases for pet insurance just like human insurance.

So, who were the winners in the insurance competition? Healthy Paws came in first, Pets Best second and Figo third. For information on pet insurance, check out the guide on their website titled, “Is Pet Insurance Worth It?” I can assure you that my sister thinks it is.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

CAPS will be offering senior cats who are 8 years or older for no adoption fee. We have some lovely senior cats who are patiently waiting to find their happy-ever-after home. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

We still have puppies. Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of 6 months to a home with children younger than 5 years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Garage sale items. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don’t need clothing. Call us at 755-423-7500 and we will pick it up.

Walking buddies for our guests. Call 755-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

The Fallon community! CAPS is celebrating 33 years of success because of our wonderful folks and their commitment to our home-grown, nonprofit, no-kill shelter. We are so grateful to each and everyone who have been part of this incredible journey. We are thankful for your continued support and promise to make you proud!

Norma Klenakis who recruited and organized the original “Dirty Dozen.” Your efforts have given so many animals a longer healthier happier life. We are grateful for your commitment!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Aug 3 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by and smooch our pooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you’ve hugged our pup.

DON’T FORGET

July Pet Holiday: National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day

To call CAPS to pick up items for the garage sale. Keep us in mind when you are cleaning out your garage.

We recently had a computer disaster and have lost all of your addresses. If you would like to receive our newsletter, please e-mail us with your contact information at caps@cccomm.net or call us at 775-423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, Nev. 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ e-mail address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.