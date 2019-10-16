Attention! Rising stars in Fallon

Be prepared for fireworks at the debut of The Dead Cat Bounce on Oct. 26 at the Fallon Convention Center. This year’s CAPS Murder Mystery has a star-studded cast that you won’t want to miss. It’s amazing how talented our director, actors and actresses are. If you have attended past productions you know how much fun and delightful the show will be. That said, I would like to introduce our cast.

Michael Peters is Hermon Legions, the CEO of Pounce Arena, Northern Nevada’s newest indoor feline trampoline experience. He’s cutthroat, vicious, and always plotting.

Diane Peters is Terry Staffordshire, Hermon’s executive assistant. She’s a type A who suffers from control issues and a need for affirmation. Her smiling façade masks a psychotic personality. Diane is also our director.

Teresa Summers is Bichon Picard Hermon’s ex-wife. She’s smart and the brains behind the development. Because of the divorce, she’s been given no credit. She’s furious!

Zip Upham is Dandie Bordeux, the CEO of The Canine Room, which is Northern Nevada’s first dog adventure-escape room. He’s the jokester of inappropriate comments.

Steve Fraker is Detective Saluki, a gruff investigator who is annoyed by everyone and everything. The big question is, can he solve this crime?

Bret Silva and Rob McKinney play employees who have their own reasons to do the dirty deed.

Please join us Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Fallon Convention Center for a fun-filled night of excellent food, drinks, entertainment and auction. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. The dinner will be served during intermission. There will be a cash bar serving wine, beer and soda. Tickets are $40 or $280 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Jeff’s Copy Express, 3-Dimension Shipping, Maggie’ Playhouse and the CAPS shelter.

IN NEED OF

Items for our Murder Mystery Dinner auction; we need gift cards, new items and gift baskets. Call 775-423-7500.

Folks who need their animals spay/neutered for free. Details are below.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Adam Trumble and the Lahontan Valley News for giving CAPS a voice in our community. Paws applause to you!

Maddie’s Fund for sponsoring our free adoption day. There are 12 animals in happy-ever-after homes because of you.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Nov. 2 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch!

DON’T FORGET

October Pet Holiday: Global Cat Day, Oct. 16.

CAPS is offering free spay/neutering through a grant from Maddie’s Fund.

This offer is good until funds run out. To qualify you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2018 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required is a Churchill County ID. For information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.