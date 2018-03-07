Attorney General Adam Laxalt to talk about gubernatorial campaign

The Fernley Republican Women and the Fernley Chamber of Commerce welcome Adam Laxalt, Nevada's attorney general and a candidate for governor.

The abbreviated meeting will be at the Fernley City Hall, 595 Silver Lace Blvd., Fernley, at 6 p.m. March 20. Cookies and coffee will be served.

Laxalt was sworn into office on Jan. 5, 2015, making him Nevada's 33rd attorney general and, at the time, the youngest in the country.

A father, husband, and fourth-generation Nevadan, Laxalt is a former lieutenant in the Navy, where he was trained as a prosecutor and legal advisor.

While in the Navy, he served as a judge advocate general and volunteered to serve in a combat zone in Iraq at Forward Operating Base Camp Victory. Laxalt's team was in charge of more than 20,000 detainees during the surge, keeping troops and the world safer by assisting with the detention and prosecution of thousands of war criminals and terrorists.

For his service, Laxalt was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal, and his unit was awarded the Joint Meritorious Unit Award.

Laxalt served as a special assistant U.S. attorney and as an assistant professor of law in the Leadership, Ethics, and the Law Department at the U.S. Naval Academy. He also served as a special advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, John R. Bolton.

The Fernley Republican Women said it doesn't endorse candidates in a primary.

To learn more about Laxalt's campaign, go to http://www.adamlaxalt.com.

For information about the club, contact Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com. For information about the chamber, contact Vanessa Carr at info@fernleychamber.org.