Banner Churchill Hospital celebrating emergency department expansion in June

Mayor Ken Tedford and Banner Churchill employees will be celebrating the opening of Banner Churchill Community Hospital's new emergency department addition, a project that's expected to significantly reduce wait times for care and enhance patient privacy. The community is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. June 13 at the hospital, 801 E. Williams Ave.

Following a brief program, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new emergency department space. Those interested in attending are asked to call 1-800-230-CARE to reserve a seat.

The expansion and renovation project, which represents a $10 million investment into the hospital by the nonprofit Banner Health, broke ground in August 2017 and is anticipated to be fully completed by the end of the year.

The June 13 ceremony will mark the completion of the project's first phase, highlighted by a new 5,545 square foot addition onto the existing 4,848 square foot emergency department. The new addition will open to patients June 21.

The additional square footage will allow the hospital to grow the number of patient beds from 10 to 16; increase the size of the patient rooms by as much as 43 percent (to 120 square feet each); create a larger waiting room and triage (medical screening) area; and add a centralized work station for nurses and providers to more easily monitor patients and coordinate care.

Of the 16 patient rooms, there will be 14 fully-private exam rooms featuring 20-inch televisions and two 400 square foot major treatment bays for patients with serious injuries or illnesses.

There will be an additional room with an electrocardiogram (EKG) to serve patients suffering from a heart attack.

Once the new space opens, crews will complete work on the second phase of the project: renovating the existing emergency department. Some of that work, including a larger waiting room and medical screening area, has already been completed, but other work remains. Remaining work includes converting former patient rooms into much-needed storage and office space areas, as well as additional space for support services. It's anticipated this work will be completed by year end.

"Last year, we saw nearly 19,000 patients come through our doors," said Robert Carnahan, chief executive officer of Banner Churchill. "That's why this expansion project is such an important investment into our community. It will ensure that we can continue providing the high quality, compassionate care our community expects from us."

To help make the new space more comforting to patients and families, the walls will be painted with calming colors and adorned with serene landscape photos shot locally by photographer and Fallon resident Barb Swetzof Lund.

For information, go to BannerHealth.com/Churchill, or find the hospital on Facebook, facebook.com/BannerChurchillCommunityHospital.