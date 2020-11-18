Banner Health implements visitor restrictions

Banner Health locations including Banner Churchill Community Hospital have restricted visitors.

Steve Ranson/LVN

Visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner Health locations, effective immediately. This includes outpatient and ambulatory locations, such as clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations. Although this will be challenging, Banner Health said it’s committed to take the necessary precautions to protect patients, health care workers and the community.

There are three exceptions to the visitor restriction at hospitals:

• Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them.

• Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.

• Individuals with physical or cognitive limitations or disabilities who require support may have one adult visitor with them.

Visitors are subject to a health screening at all locations to ensure they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness.

Additional information and resources may found at the following:

• Visit Banner Health’s COVID-19 webpage for the more information about COVID-19 and changes at Banner Health due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Find that page at: https://www.bannerhealth.com/patients/patient-resources/covid-19

• Banner Health also has an online symptom checker for those who are concerned about their symptoms, find that at: https://bannerhealth.buoyhealth.com/symptom-checker/?_ga=2.223562974.412589555.1583770769-265933553.1564776783