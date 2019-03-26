Banner Health teams with IHMS to help find health care solutions for uninsured patients

Banner Health is proud to announce that it has teamed with Integrated Health Management Services to help connect uninsured patients with health care coverage opportunities. IHMS will help Banner Health patients obtain the health care benefits they may need for themselves and their family.

"Our mission at Banner Health is making health care easier, so life can be better," said Lonny Aldinger, western region patient financial services director at Banner Health. "We want all our patients to feel that they are not only getting the best medical treatment they need and deserve but have the peace of mind that they are also receiving the best medical coverage. By teaming with IHMS, we're committed to helping our uninsured patient population find solutions and resources to their health care needs."

An uninsured patient often might not have a primary care doctor. If they become sick or injured, they might end up going to an emergency room at a hospital as their primary source of care. This can be costly for the patient, leaving them strapped with a medical bill that they might not be able to afford. Currently in the United States, there are a variety of Medicaid or third-party health care insurance coverage services available for uninsured individuals and families. Patients often qualify for some type of health insurance, but not know they may also qualify for up to 18 additional benefits.

IHMS will help these uninsured patients who seek care at select Banner Health facilities in the six states it serves by connecting with appropriate health care coverage opportunities. In addition, IHMS Enrollment Specialists will advise patients on a variety of other benefits that may be available to them and their families including assistance with housing, utilities and other social services. Banner Health hospitals where IHMS services will be offered include:

— Larry AldingerBanner Health

• Banner – University Medical Center South – Tucson, Ariz.

• Banner – University Medical Center Tucson – Tucson, Ariz.

• Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix – Phoenix, Ariz.

• Banner Casa Grande Medical Center – Casa Grande, Ariz.

• Banner Heart Hospital – Mesa, Ariz.

• Banner Baywood Medical Center – Mesa, Ariz.

• Banner Ironwood Medical Center – Queen Creek, Ariz.

• Banner Goldfield Medical Center – Apache Junction, Ariz.

• Banner Page Hospital – Page, Ariz.

• Banner Payson Medical Center – Payson, Ariz.

• North Colorado Medical Center – Greeley, Colo.

• McKee Medical Center – Loveland, Colo.

• Sterling Regional MedCenter – Sterling, Colo.

• East Morgan County Hospital – Brush, Colo.

• Banner Fort Collins Medical Center – Fort Collins, Colo.

• Ogallala Community Hospital – Ogallala, Neb.

• Banner Lassen Medical Center – Susanville, Calif.

• Banner Churchill Community Hospital – Fallon, Nev.

• Washakie Medical Center – Worland, Wyo.

• Torrington Community Hospital – Torrington, Wyo.

• Platte County Memorial Hospital – Wheatland, Wyo.