Banner Health welcomes family nurse practitioner

Banner Health has added nurse practitioner John Morrison to Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon. With 12 years of experience as a nurse practitioner, Morrison provides comprehensive care to patients from newborns through adulthood.

Morrison has more than 25 years in the medical field and was certified as a nurse practitioner in 2006. He holds a master of science degree in Nursing: Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of Nevada.

Morrison is trained and certified to assess a diverse range of medical needs, including colds, the flu, sprains, broken bones, back pain and more. Morrison said he takes pride in educating patients about their conditions and guiding them in the right direction to get the assistance they need.

"I work with patients to determine a plan of care that best fits their lifestyle," said Morrison. "Whether that care plan includes Western medicine or a holistic approach, I tailor my services to match the needs and beliefs of each patient."

In his free time, Morrison enjoys riding motorcycles, camping and spending time with his four dogs. Morrison is enjoying being a part of the community in Fallon and getting to know his patients.

Morrison serves in the family medicine clinic at Banner Churchill Community Hospital, 801 E. Williams Ave. Call 775-423-3151 to schedule an appointment.