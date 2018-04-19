Banner Health welcomes new Physician Assistant to Fallon

Banner Health is pleased to announce the addition of Christa Robinson, PA-C, to the team at the Banner Health Clinic: Family Medicine in Fallon.

Focused on family medicine, Robinson specializes in comprehensive health care, including wellness visits, health screening tests, and diagnosing and treating illnesses for people of all ages.

Robinson has extensive experience with Banner Health, most recently serving as a medical assistant at Banner Churchill Community Hospital for 16 years. As a well-established member of the community, Robinson became a physician assistant so that she could further serve her community and provide the best possible healthcare.

"I am excited to be able to help and guide my patients to achieve their healthcare needs and goals," she said. "Banner Health has always focused on patient-centered care and I look forward to supporting that focus in my new role."

Robinson graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine MEDEX Northwest Physician Assistant Training Program. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Robinson is especially passionate about women's health as well as weight management. As a foodie, she enjoys educating people on how to live a balanced life eating healthier food and incorporating exercise.

Robinson is now accepting new patients. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Christa Robinson call (775) 867-7740.