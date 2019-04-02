Banner Hospital earns 4-star rating

Banner Churchill Community Hospital was one of only four hospitals in Nevada to earn a 4-star rating in quality and safety from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of the federal agency's annual performance report.

The CMS's hospital star rating provides patients with the important information they need to compare hospitals and make informed decisions about care. The 4-star rating for Banner Churchill was based on 100 rigorously tested measurements in quality and safety, such as patient experience, timeliness and effectiveness of care, complication rates and other factors.

"We are proud to have achieved this high rating," Banner Churchill Community Hospital CEO Rob Carnahan said. "Our physicians, employees and volunteers are committed to delivering a high standard of care and giving our best every day to the communities we serve, and this honor affirms that."

Banner Churchill Community Hospital is one of only four hospitals in Nevada that earned a 4-star rating out of the 38 hospitals reviewed by the CMS, placing the hospital in the top 10 percent statewide. As part of the annual performance report, CMS evaluates more than 4,000 hospitals nationally.

The report is published on the Hospital Compare and Medicare.gov Compare websites as a tool for patients and consumers to offer greater transparency on hospital performance and to drive improvements in care and safety as hospitals seek to maintain or achieve better ratings.

Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon, Nev., opened in 1996 and is a part of Banner Health, a nonprofit health care system with 28 hospitals in six states. It offers acute and primary care, including comprehensive emergency care with an ambulance service that covers more than 5,900 square miles. For more information, visit BannerHealth.com/Churchill.