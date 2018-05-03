Bark in the Park is Saturday

Watson here, and Saturday is the big day! At last, the doggone best social event of the season is here. On Saturday Bark in the Park will present a fun-filled day for dogs and their people.

The day begins with the annual 5K walk/run. Bring your favorite furry buddy on a leash and take a stroll. Dogs walk free, and the fee for their people is only $15 per person or $50 for groups of four.

The first 100 to register will receive a free T-shirt, and the first 100 to cross the finish line will receive a medal. I got one last year and the year before.

Registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. (promptly) at the Churchill County Fairgrounds (late arrivals will not be allowed to register). The walk/run begins at 9 a.m. All money raised from this event goes to supporting our guests.

There is so much going on that you won't want to miss out on anything. Entrance is free to Bark in the Park activities, which opens at 10 a.m. There will be vendor booths where you can get information about services available for dogs and cats, free samples of products, a dog wash and dog contests.

Kim Lamb, who is our favorite pet photographer, will be available to capture the essence of your favorite pet. Bring your furry, feathered or scaly buddy for a family portrait. You can feature yourself and your pet in the CAPS Happy Endings 2019 calendar. Now is the time to pre-order a 2019 calendar. Portraits are only $20 and you receive a 5-by-7-inch photo.

The raffle is one activity you won't want to miss. There are many delightful items. We also have hats, shirts, hoodies and other pet products for sale. From food to art, there is something for everyone. Our cheerful volunteers will assist you with whatever you may need.

This is the event of the season for our pet-loving community. Please come and meet the local people who support our no-kill shelter. Don't forget to bring your special furry friend, who must be leashed, for a fun-filled day.

I'll be looking for you.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Participants for the Bark in the Park 5K Annual Strut Your Mutt to be held Saturday.

Shelving for storing supplies

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you! If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

Tholl Fencing Company in Sparks for donating fencing and pipes to complete our new kennels. A Four Paws Salute to you!

Volunteers from NAS Fallon who helped with our kennels. You are awesome!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on May 19 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

Bark in the Park Saturday at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.

May Pet Holidays: National Pet Week

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer.