Bark in the Park was grrreat!

Cash, an adorable Heinz 57 variety mix, is nine-months-old. His mom recently died and he is looking for someone to love him. He likes walks and lots of attention. Come out and mend this sweetie’s broken heart.

Watson here and I was wowed by all the things to do at Bark in the Park. There were nice folks, cool booths and treats galore. Thanks to everyone who made this the best day of the year for me and my friends.

Please support the following businesses that have supported us. You are all the Grrreatest! — XOXO Watson

DON’T FORGET

May Pet Holiday: Puppy Mill Awareness Month.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.