Bark in the Park was swell!

Watson here, and I want to tell you how much fun I had at Bark in the Park. The race was great, even if my folks were slower than molasses. Miraculously, we made it over the finish line just in time to get a medal. There were so many great booths and nice folks it was amazing! I scored tons of treats and cool stuff. Thanks to everyone who made this the best day of the year for me and my friends. Please support the following businesses that have supported us.

XOXO Watson

BARK IN THE PARK SPONSORS

Billy Hand, Need a Hand? (handyman service); CC Communications; Fallon Veterinary Clinic; Glenn the Mover; Joe Lane and Associates; Kim Lamb Photography; Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic; Mackedon Erquiaga P.C.; Top Gun Dog Kennels; and Western Nevada Veterinary Services.

BUSINESSES THAT DONATED TO THE RAFFLE

American Car Wash; Bassham Furniture; Billy Hand Handyman Services; Cattlemen's Cafe; CC Communications; Christensen Automotive; Country Health; Crystal Cleaners; Dave's Automotive; Fallon Veterinary Clinic; His Inspirations; Jiffy Lube; La Fiesta; Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic; Oasis Bowl; One Bite at a Time; Premier Pawnbrokers; The Depot; Top Gun Car Wash; Octavia Merritt, Sweet Sisters; Tedford Tire and Auto Service; and Western Nevada Veterinary Services.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DONATED TO THE RAFFLE

Pat Bavier, Pat Bain, Fay Carston, Dale and Carol Darrough, Pauline Friedrich, Mary Gibson, Billy and Rita Hand, Linda Martinez, Megan Peterson and Debbie Saugstad, Tom and Geri, Ken Wyliey.

VENDORS

Auntie's Indian Tacos; Beanie Pie Pottery, Beth Edwards; CAPS; CC Communications; Chewy Pet Supply; Dennis Gibbons; Fallon Horseman's Association, FHA; Fallon Animal Welfare Group, FAWG; Hiack Trading Post; Donna Cuzick; Indian Tacos, Delphine Arizana; Jan's Horseshoe Art and Pens; Janet Henry; Ken Brusda; L.F. Falconer; Kim Lanb; Lyft Coffee; Marci Meader; Nevada Greyhounds Unlimited; Nevada Pony Express Association; One Bite at a Time; Paparazzi Jewelry; Sweet Sisters Treats; Southwest Designs; Tammie's Handmade Gifts; Top Gun Kennels.

IN NEED OF

Funds to support our veterinary expenses.

Shelving for storing supplies.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you! If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

All of the folks who volunteered at Bark in the Park:

ROTC: Desirae Chitren, Julia Boswell, Aspen Easter, Chris Elders, Mirah Poland , Jade Beland, Anastasia Muelier, Nick Ridgely, Rihanna Farren, Shawn Bryska, Tim Adams, Maddison Dobbins, Natelie Carerro Alissa Granden, Blake Allison, Matthew Sales, Seidi Lopez, Alexis Meyer, Abraham Rivas, Meil Marren, Keith Bryska.

National Honor Society: Sophialyn Nativadad; Glen Robards; Jesus Cruz; Lindo Ilumin; Angel Flores; Nigel Vasquez; Pete Budahl.

NAS Fallon: Keane Martin, Isaal Munn.

Ron Fritcher who is the talented designer of our T-shirts. Your wonderful art is loved by everyone.

Please forgive me if I forgot to mention anyone.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on May 19 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

May Pet Holidays: Lyme Disease Awareness Month

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer.