Beagles are buffing up big time

Yesterday I found myself giggling over an old Peanuts comic strip. Snoopy was always my favorite character because he played baseball, carried his dish around and kissed Lucy. Snoopy is no puppy because the comic strip was first published in 1950. In dog years he's long gone, but in my memory he lives on.

Snoopy is a beagle, and when I read about Chinese scientists genetically engineering beagles, it caught my attention. The scientists are editing the genes of beagles to create extra-muscular dogs. Imagine Snoopy with a six pack.

The mutant dogs have more muscle and are expected to have stronger running ability, which is good for hunting, police and military applications. The Chinese are the first to produce super-muscled dogs using CRISPR, a powerful gene-editing technique. The CRISPR technique is cheap, and biologists have used this genetic cut-and-paste tool to modify human embryos, produce supersized fruit and create double-muscled pigs. This has been applied to other animals too, including goats, rabbits and monkeys. This technique is being used for research on specific mutations including Parkinson's and muscular dystrophy.

By studying whippets, who are naturally buff, scientists were able to isolate the gene responsible for the creation of double-muscled "bully whippets," who are much stronger than standard whippets. Using this information they were able to turn off the gene that regulated normal muscle mass and produce double the muscle in beagles.

In the future it may be possible to design dogs made to personal specifications. So, we may be going toward a whole new breed of muscle dogs. I'm envisioning Snoopy with biceps that bulge and washboard abs. Wouldn't that put a whole new twist in the game of tug-a-war?

