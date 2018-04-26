Best of Fallon honors 200 recipients
April 26, 2018
With over 200 awards announced in this year's Best Of Fallon — from businesses, to people, dining, and entertainment — winners and runner-ups gathered at the Fallon Convention Center on Wednesday to celebrate with a luncheon, thanks to the 23,888 votes from the community.
The annual Lahontan Valley News BOF event has recognized the top businesses and individuals in Churchill County for the last 14 years. The community and LVN readers select Best of Fallon based on the different categories; this year, voting was conducted in February and tallied by March.
Although many businesses and individuals have returned as winners in the Best of Fallon, this year's list also includes newcomers and past winners.
2 Sisters Fashion Boutique at 601 South Maine Street received its first Best Of Fallon award as runner-up for Best Business for Clothing.
Bealls on West Williams Avenue won first place.
"We're super excited and thankful for the community for taking us in, and supporting us," said owner Shelli Buchanan, along with her sister Felicia Conklin, also the owner.
With only five months of open business, three of Fallon's latest shops also received awards in Best Business categories; Loser in Love Tattoo, first place for Best Tattoo Parlor; Stone Cabin Coffee for Best Coffee Shop and New Business; and 8 Pieces 8 as runner-up for Best Jewelry Store as Joe the Jeweler also won first place.
As for Jo Petteruti, of Jo's Stillwater Tearoom and Taphouse, she's received Fallon's Best Bar and Best Bartender for two years in a row.
But she also received a new, unique award this year: runner-up for Best Happy Hour, as Sonic won first place.
Happy Hour at Jo's begins when she opens her doors at 4 p.m.
"Every hour is happy hour," she said. "It's such a fun category but I'm glad Sonic got it. Those are busy and challenging hours they keep up on."
Although he's worked for Tedford Tires 22 years, runner-up Best Mechanic Randy Sharp said he's been serving Fallon all of his life and expressed honor in receiving recognition.
"The support I received from the community is great and I feel blessed," he said.
Best of Fallon is not affiliated with the Fallon Chamber Commerce or Churchill Economic Development Authority recognition programs.
