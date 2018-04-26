 Best of Fallon honors 200 recipients | NevadaAppeal.com

Best of Fallon honors 200 recipients

Molly Moser | mmoser@lahontanvalleynews.com

With over 200 awards announced in this year's Best Of Fallon — from businesses, to people, dining, and entertainment — winners and runner-ups gathered at the Fallon Convention Center on Wednesday to celebrate with a luncheon, thanks to the 23,888 votes from the community.

The annual Lahontan Valley News BOF event has recognized the top businesses and individuals in Churchill County for the last 14 years. The community and LVN readers select Best of Fallon based on the different categories; this year, voting was conducted in February and tallied by March.

Although many businesses and individuals have returned as winners in the Best of Fallon, this year's list also includes newcomers and past winners.

2 Sisters Fashion Boutique at 601 South Maine Street received its first Best Of Fallon award as runner-up for Best Business for Clothing.

Bealls on West Williams Avenue won first place.

"We're super excited and thankful for the community for taking us in, and supporting us," said owner Shelli Buchanan, along with her sister Felicia Conklin, also the owner.

With only five months of open business, three of Fallon's latest shops also received awards in Best Business categories; Loser in Love Tattoo, first place for Best Tattoo Parlor; Stone Cabin Coffee for Best Coffee Shop and New Business; and 8 Pieces 8 as runner-up for Best Jewelry Store as Joe the Jeweler also won first place.

As for Jo Petteruti, of Jo's Stillwater Tearoom and Taphouse, she's received Fallon's Best Bar and Best Bartender for two years in a row.

But she also received a new, unique award this year: runner-up for Best Happy Hour, as Sonic won first place.

Happy Hour at Jo's begins when she opens her doors at 4 p.m.

"Every hour is happy hour," she said. "It's such a fun category but I'm glad Sonic got it. Those are busy and challenging hours they keep up on."

Although he's worked for Tedford Tires 22 years, runner-up Best Mechanic Randy Sharp said he's been serving Fallon all of his life and expressed honor in receiving recognition.

"The support I received from the community is great and I feel blessed," he said.

Best of Fallon is not affiliated with the Fallon Chamber Commerce or Churchill Economic Development Authority recognition programs.

Runner-Up certificates

Runner-up certificates can be picked up at the Lahontan Valley News Office, except during Fridays and the weekend. The office also is closed 12:30-1:30 p.m. for lunch.

Best Business

ASSISTED LIVING

1. Highland Village of Fallon

2. The Homestead Assisted Living

AUTO BODY SHOP

1. Crown Collision Center

2. CARS Inc.

AUTO SALES

1. Fallon Ford Toyota

2. Camacho Auto Sales

AUTO REPAIR SHOP

1. K D Automotive

2. Lester’s Automotive Repair

AUTO TRANSMISSION REPAIR

1. R & W Transmission & Automotive

2. K D Automotive

BAR

1. Jo’s Stillwater Tea Room

2. Boomer’s

BOOKKEEPING/TAX SERVICE

1. H & R Block

2. Widmer & Mills

BUILDING SUPPLIES/HARDWARE STORE

1. Louie’s Home Center & Ace Hardware

2. Kent’s Supply Center

CABLE TV PROVIDER

1. Spectrum

2. CC Communications

CAR WASH

1. Top Gun Carwash

2. American Car Wash

CARPET CLEANING

1. R.L. Hyde Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

2. Nice n’ Tidy

CASINO

1. Stockman’s Casino

2. Depot Casino & Diner

CHILD CARE CENTER

1. St John’s Room to Grow Child Care Center

2. Discovery Learning Center

CLOTHING

1. Bealls

2. 2 Sisters Fashion Boutique

COFFEE SHOP

1. Stone Cabin Coffee

2. Telegraph Coffee & Tap

COMPUTER SERVICE

1. Comp-U-Build Computers

2. CC Communications

CONCRETE CONTRACTOR

1. Cheek Construction

2. A & K Earth Movers

CONSTRUCTION/HOME IMPROVEMENT

1. Cheek Construction

2. Ben Paul Construction

CONVENIENCE STORE

1. Maverik

2. Fox Peak Station

COUNSELING SERVICES

1. New Frontier Treatment Center

2. Ron Marrujo, MFT – Life Counseling Center

DOG SITTING

1. Maggie’s Playhouse

2. Noah’s Ark Pet Sitting

DRUG STORE

1. Walgreens Drug Stores

2. CVS

DRY CLEANER

1. Crystal Cleaners

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION

1. CEDA

2. Fallon Tribal Development Corporation

FARM/AG SUPPLIES

1. Big R Stores

2. Huck Salt & Sons

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

1. Financial Horizons Credit Union

2. Churchill County Federal Credit Union

FITNESS CLUB

1. Fitness for 10

2. CrossFit 760 Powerstroke

FLOOR COVERINGS

1. Fallon Floors

2. Carpet Connection

FURNITURE

1. Bassham Furniture

2. Teddy B’s Appliance & Furniture

GARBAGE COLLECTION SERVICE

1. Fernandes Disposal

2. Tumbleweed Garbage Disposal, LLC

GAS/PROPANE SERVICE

1. AmeriGas Propane

Tie-2. Granite Propane

Tie-2. Jim Menesini Petroleum

GIFT SHOP

1. His Inspirations Christian Books & Gifts

2. Blessings In A Bucket

HAIR SALON

1. Bellissima Salon & Day Spa

2. SHINE The Salon

HANDYMAN SERVICE

1. Cheek Construction

2. Jay Lannen Enterprises

HEATING & AIR

1. Oasis AC & Heating

2. Just in Time Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC

HOTEL/MOTEL

1. Holiday Inn Express

2. Best Western Inn & Suites

INSURANCE AGENCY

1. State Farm Insurance – Brad Stokes

2. Mark Hammond – Farmer’s Insurance

INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER

1. CC Communications

2. Spectrum

INVESTMENT SERVICES

1. Edward Jones – Douglas Drost

2. Financial Horizons Credit Union

JEWELRY STORE

1. Joe the Jeweler

2. 8 Pieces of 8

LANDSCAPE/NURSERY

1. J & K LLamas Landscape & Nursery

2. Flower Tree Nursery

LOCKSMITH

1. Doug’s Locksmith

2. S & S Sterling

NAIL SALON

1. SHINE the Salon

2. Ambiance Salon & Boutique

NEW BUSINESS

1. Stone Cabin Coffee

2. The Twisted Branch

NON PROFIT

1. CAPS

2. Fallon Food Hub

PEST CONTROL SERVICE

1. Integrity Pest Management

2. Sheldon’s Pest Management Services

PET BOARDING/KENNEL

1. Top Gun Kennels

2. Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic

PET GROOMING

1. The Dirty Dawg Salon

2. Velvet Rose Dog Salon

PET SITTER

1. Maggies Playhouse

2. Noah’s Ark Pet Sitting

PHYSICAL THERAPY

1. Fallon Physical Therapy

2. Banner Churchill Community Hospital Physical Therapy

PLUMBING COMPANY

1. D & D Plumbing

2. Jay Lannen Enterprises

REAL ESTATE OFFICE

1. Berney Realty

2. Rogne Realty

SELF SERVICE STORAGE

1. Spring Valley Storage

2. Mello Self Storage

SERVICE CLUB

1. Out of Egypt Food Pantry

2. Fallon Youth Club

SHIPPING STORE

1. Jeff’s Digitex Printing – Jeff’s Copy Express

2. 3-Dimension Shipping

TATTOO SHOP

1. Loser in Love Tattoo

2. Phat Tat’z Studio

THRIFT STORE

1. Banner Churchill Thrift Store/Stuf ‘N’ Such

2. Out of Egypt

TIRE STORE

1. Les Schwab Tire Centers

2. C Bar R

TREE SERVICE

1. M.D. Tree Surgery

2. A J Smith & Sons Landscaping & Sprinklers

VETERINARY CLINIC

1. Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic

2. Western Nevada Veterinary Services

WATER DRILLING CONTRACTOR

1. Parsons Drilling Inc.

2. Welsco Drilling Corp.

WATER WELL & SEPTIC SERVICE

1. Marshall’s Septic Care

2. A-1 Septic Tanks

Best People

ATTORNEY

1. Jacob Sommers

2. Leonard Mackedon

BARTENDER/LOCATION

1. Jo at Jo’s Stillwater Tea Room

2. Chepe at La Fiesta

BUSINESS PERSON

1. Wende Hook at His Inspirations Christian

Books & Gifts

2. Brad Stokes at State Farm Insurance

CAR SALESPERSON

1. Aaron Camacho at Camacho Auto Sales

2. Spencer Johnson at Fallon Ford Toyota

CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT

1. Betty Halpin at Eden Hospice

2. Alaura Crandell at Highland Manor

CHIROPRACTOR

1. Jon Floto, DC of Lahontan Valley Chiropractic Center

2. Lynn Bishop, DC

DENTIST

1. Dr. Cary Jaques at Fallon Family Dental Care

2. Dr. Jason Ferguson at Nevada Dental Arts

AESTHETICIAN

1. Kari Ernst at Blush Skin Spa & Boutique

2. Darity Openshaw at Lighthouse Laser

FOOD SERVER

1. Marco Maldonado at La Fiesta

2. Ana Hardy at Jerry’s

HAIR STYLIST

1. Crystal Murillo at Bellisima

2. Darcie Spero at Shine the Salon

MASSAGE THERAPIST

1. Colleen Colburn at CC Massage

2. AmyJo Grissom at Double Heart Healing

MECHANIC

1. Lester Webb at Lester’s Automotive Repair

2. Randy Sharp at Tedford Tire

OPTOMETRIST

1. Dr. Stuart Richardson, OD

2. Dr. Greg Koenig, OD

PEDIATRIC DENTIST

1. Tomas Kutansky at Nevada Dental Arts

2. Perry Francis, DDS at Wild About Smiles

PROFESSOR (WNC FALLON)

1. Debbie McBride

2. Monica Fairbanks

PHOTOGRAPHER

1. Peg Buckner at Picture This! Studio & Gallery Inc.

2. Debbie Workman

PHYSICIAN/MEDICAL PROVIDER

1. Dr. Justin Heath at Heath Family Medical

Tie-2. Lana Narag, M.D. FAAP at Narag Fallon Family

Tie-2. Matthew G. West at Renown Urgent Care

Tie-2. Vivian Graham PA-C at Northern Nevada Medical Group

PERSONAL TRAINER

1. Sean Sweeney at CrossFit 760 Powerstroke

2. Gilbert Correa at Sparta

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1. Mike Berney at Berney Realty

2. Cari Norcutt at Berney Realty

MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER

1. Amy O’Flaherty- Oasis Academy

2. Kathy Buckmaster at Churchill County Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER

1. Steve Johnson, Churchill County High School

Tie-2. Tommy Thomson

Tie-2. Monica Fairbanks

VOLUNTEER

1. Jamie Sammons-Banner Auxiliary/Stuf ‘N’ Such

2. Colleen Colburn (Foster Care/Toy Drive)

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER

1. Kim Jung, Logos Christian Academy

2. Shannon Garcia, Oasis Academy

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

1. Sheriff Ben Trotter

2. Christopher Bloomfield

Best Dining

ASIAN CUISINE

1. The Wok

2. VN PHO

BAKERY

1. Courtyard Café & Bakery

2. Safeway

BURGERS

1. JD Slinger’s

2. Middlegate Station

CARRY OUT

1. The Wok

2. Pizza Barn

CATERER

1. Courtyard Café & Bakery

2. Running Iron Café

DELI SANDWICHES

1. Getto Subs

2. Subway

FAST FOOD

1. Jack In The Box

Tie-2. Sonic

Tie-2. Taco Bell

HAPPY HOUR

1. Sonic

2. Jo’s Stillwater Tea Room

MEXICAN FOOD

1. La Fiesta

2. Azteca Grill & Bakery

PIZZA

1. Pizza Barn

2. Papa Murphy’s

PLACE FOR BREAKFAST

1. Courtyard Café & Bakery

2. Running Iron Café

PLACE FOR LUNCH

1. The Slanted Porch

2. Courtyard Café & Bakery

PLACE FOR DINNER

Tie-1. La Fiesta

Tie-1. The Wok

2. Stockman’s Steakhouse

Best Entertainment/Recreation

ANNUAL EVENT

1. Christmas Tree Lighting

2. Fallon Cantaloupe Festival

PICNIC SPOT

1. Laura Mills Park

2. Grimes Point

FISHING HOLE

1. Liberty Pond

2. Pyramid Lake

PLACE TO GO OFF-ROADING

1. Sand Mountain

2. Desert

PLACE TO HIKE

1. Grimes Point

2. Kingston