Best of Fallon nominations to run through March 27

With the slight changes we have in our annual Best of Fallon contest this year, I believe it's much better to over-communicate the details rather than have someone or a business miss a step along the way.

With that, as a reminder, the Best of Fallon nomination process is underway and runs through Wednesday, March 27. So far, we have received nearly 3,400 nominations of local businesses and people in the community – that's a great start.

As explained in a column on February 27, the nomination process is designed to level the playing field and come out of the process with a defined set of worthy finalists in each category. That makes the nomination process the key cog in determining who will be the finalists in each category.

You are able to nominate in each category once a day, as will be the case when the finalist voting begins on April 1. We believe that there should be excitement around the process and encourage the community to vote early and often. Tell your friends and family, your customers, the people that tell you how great you are each and every day to vote.

While the nomination and finalist voting process pushing folks online to cast their favorite, do not fret if you do not have access to a computer. We have set up a computer at the LVN office for you to come in and cast your nomination and/or finalist favorite. The office will be open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of the three days every week through the voting process.

If you have any questions about the process please don't hesitate to reach out to us. To cast your nominations now, visit http://www.lahontanvalleynews.com/BOF2019.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@lahontanvalleynews.com.