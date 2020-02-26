Better late than never: Enroll in online classes now!

Missed the start of spring semester? That doesn’t mean you can’t start now at Western Nevada College, or maybe current students want to add another class.

WNC has a number of late-start options that begin next month including online classes in biology, auto mechanics, construction, political science, health care, advanced manufacturing and computer information technology/CISCO.

Individuals who haven’t attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at wnc.edu/starthere/. Late-start classes also enable students to resume their studies at WNC or perhaps add another class if it fits into their schedule for work and/or family commitments.

For a full list of late-start classes, visit wnc.edu/late-start-classes/.

Here are some of the online classes students can consider:

Nevada Constitution (PSC 100): March 23-May 16.

Career Choices and Changes (CPD 123): March 23-May 16.

Life in the Oceans (BIOL 113): March 23-May 16.

Introduction to General Mechanics (AUTO 100): Mostly online, March 23-May 15. Labs are scheduled 6-8:45 p.m. on March 30, April 13, April 27 and May 11 on the Carson City campus. Prepares students for Automotive Service Excellence certification.

Healthcare Provider CPR (EMS 100): two single-day training days available on the Carson City campus: April 4 and May 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applied Industrial Technology Project (AIT 200): March 23 through May 16 with instructor Matthew Anderson. Online instructor-led preparation for the MT1 certification exams as part of a three-course WNC program of study.

CCNA WAN Fundamentals (CSCO 221): March 23 through May 16, Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. with Landrin Long. Prerequisites: CISCO 121 and CISCO 220.

April 1 Scholarship Deadline Nearing for Current, Prospective Students

Time is winding down for current and prospective students to fill out their 2020-21 scholarship application through WNC Foundation.

April 1 is the deadline for applicants to be eligible to receive up to $2,500 next fall and as much as $4,000 if they are pursuing a nursing degree. Apply at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarship.

For students who will be new to WNC in fall 2020, they must first apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

WNC Foundation awarded more than $530,000 to students in 2019. Scholarships are available in many areas including nursing, STEM, automotive, career and technical education, public safety, Latino, student leadership, electronics, music, engineering and science, single parent, single moms, veterans, art, individuals with financial need and Fallon campus scholarships.

Prime Rib Dinner to Benefit WNC on March 27

The second annual Friends of Western Benefit Fundraiser is set for Friday, March 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center. Courtyard Café will be catering the prime rib dinner.

The premier sponsor for the event this year is the City of Fallon. Other sponsors include Ott’s Farm Equipment, Manpower, Widmer Mills, CC Communications, WCW Corporation, Banner Hospital, and Michael and Michon Mackedon. This year’s event will have prize raffles as well as silent and live auctions. Donors so far include Just Country Friends, Les Schwab, Frontier Liquor, American Car Wash, Top Gun Car Wash, Pizza Factory, Country Financial, La Fiesta, Cheek Construction, Stockman’s Casino, Comfort Inn, Big R, Kent’s Supply, Grouchy’s Barbershop, Financial Horizons and many more!

Tickets are $50 for individuals or $385 for a table of 8. To purchase tickets or donate to the event contact Angela Viera at 775-423-7565 or angela.viera@wnc.edu.

Community Education Classes

Grant writing, art and classes for children are just a sample of what is offered by WNC’s Continuing Education program this spring.

Course details, fees and registration information are at wnc.edu/fallonce or by phoning 775-423-7565.

Upcoming classes include:

College for Kids: Kids Engineering Class: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 18-March 5

Initial BLS CPR for Health Provider: Friday, March 6

College for Kids: Kids in the Kitchen Cooking: Tuesdays, March 10-31

Wells and Septic Systems: Thursday, March 19

Beginning Pottery: Tuesdays, March 24-May 5

College for Kids: Clay Wonders Kids Pottery Class: Tuesdays, March 24-April 28

College for Kids: Children’s Pottery Wheel: Thursdays, March 26-April 30

Heartsaver CPR AED (Adult/Child/Infant): Wednesday, April 8

Heartsaver First Aid: Thursday, April 9

College for Kids: Kids in the Kitchen Cooking: Tuesdays, April 14-May 5

Grant Writing 101: Wednesday, April 22

Initial BLS CPR for Health Provider: Friday, May 1

College for Kids: Kids in the Kitchen Cooking: Tuesdays, May 19-June 9