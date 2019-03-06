Big Max, the marvelous mastiff

Living on a farm in rural Nebraska wasn't the most exciting childhood for my husband, Joe. In fact, it was pretty tame until Max the mastiff appeared at his door. He was big, friendly and hungry. Joe, who was six years old, and his little brother were in heaven; they had a big playmate.

Max became their unofficial pony. They didn't have a saddle, but riding bareback was pretty amazing. Max was patient and willing to be their pony. He was energetic and enjoyed horsing around. Joe can't remember how big Max was, but he was big enough to leave a huge memory.

Mastiffs are giant dogs. They are one of the most ancient types of dog breeds. The molossus is the ancestor of modern mastiffs. Originally they were ferocious war dogs, far different from the benevolent giants they are today. Mastiffs are protective, love children and exercise. Wow, that is a perfect match.

Zorba, a big mastiff who's in the Guinness Book of Records, was 8 feet long and 343 pounds. In contrast, an average mastiff is 30 inches tall and 130-220 pounds. There are a least 17 popular mastiff breeds. We figure that Big Max was probably about 3 feet tall and 200 pounds.

One of Joe's vivid memories is the vast amounts of slobber Max produced. But what's a little slobber between friends? Oh, another charming attribute of Max was his snoring, moaning, grunting and groaning. It seems Max was quite the dreamer, and he was always on an adventure.

If you are looking for a protective, mellow big guy to chum around with, mastiffs can't be beat. Yes, they are just plain marvelous.

