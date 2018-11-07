Birth announcements

Banner Churchill Community Hospital

April 2, 2018

Walker Scott Hayes, to Jeff and Gabrielle Hayes, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 20 inches

Oct. 7, 2018

Sayers William Crutcher, to Violet and Dion Crutcher, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 20 inches

Oct. 8, 2018

Amelia Elizabeth Bill, to Rachelle Hernandez and Timothy Bill, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches

Roxi Lilly-Ann Jefferson, to Alicia Lyn Dalton and William Darnell Jefferson, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces, measuring 19.5 inches

Oct. 9, 2018

Brennus Cole Bower-Wilson, to Randy and Laura Bower-Wilson, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces, measuring 20 inches

Oct. 10, 2018

MacKenzie Rose Haffly, to Jody Lynn Haffly and Chris Michael Haffly, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches

Oct. 11, 2018

Elsie Mae Chapman, to Hayley Barker and Jason Chapman, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches

Naomi Marian Phoenix, to Adrian Phoenix and Jessica Frontuto, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce and measuring 19 inches

Oct. 12, 2018

Milani Nicole Jenkins, to Leilani Marie Mize, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces and measuring 20.75 inches

Oct. 13, 2018

Donovan Mac Cifuentes, to Audrey Yokoi and Ivan Cifuentes, weighing 7 pounds and 4.6 ounces and measuring 20.25 inches.

Oct. 15, 2018

Gabriel Brandon Sorenson, to Brandon and Elizabeth Sorensen, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounches and measuring 19.75 inches

Addison Grace Trodahl, to Aaron and Heather Trodahl, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 18 inches

Oct. 17, 2018

Calder Reed Ernest Dahl, to Austen Douglas Dahl and Riley J. Dahl, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches

Oct. 18, 2018

Bethany Mae Lee, to Jennifer Wagstrom and Matthew Lee, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounches and measuring 18.5 inches

Oct. 19, 2018

Arlonie May Zeller, to Macey May Zeller, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces and measuring 19 inches

Oct. 22, 2018

Isabel Amaia Jones, to Cindy Reyes and Michael Jones, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 20 inches