BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

To Jessica Daniel Weltner and Ryan William Weltner, Natalie Winter Weltner, born May 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces

To Erica and Michael Busico, Elleanne Skye Busico, born 16, 2019, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces

To Lauren and Alex Beasley, Elizabeth Arden Beasley, born May 23, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces

To Amber Elizabeth Pava and Bruce Raymond Simeral, Eastyn Gene Simeral, born May 28, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces

To Shannon Marie Mathews and Brandon Craig Manley, Hunter Michael McManamy, born May 28, 2019, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces